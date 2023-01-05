Read full article on original website
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
Ethereum retail investors’ sentiment looks bullish, but will it help ETH?
Investors sentiment toward Ethereum improved of late. Key metrics such as the MVRV ratio and long/short difference suggest that there may be some selling pressure on Ethereum in the coming days. Ethereum faced a lot of volatility over the past year, especially after the merge. However, according to Santiment’s recent...
Cardano: Why a push beyond this level is a requisite for ADA bulls to see profits
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A break below the 13-period EMA of $0.2750 would invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] made new highs since the start of 2023. The altcoin rose from $0.2409...
BTC records historic low in volatility; is this the end of the ‘Crypto Wild West’ ?
Bitcoin’s volatility hits all time low as per head of research at CoinShares. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to disappoint both the bulls and bears as its volatility hit fresh lows as of 7 January. As per a tweet posted by James Butterfill, the head of research at CoinShares, BTC’ 30-day volatility fell to an all time low of 18.7, in the range of popular equity indices like Nasdaq and S&P 500.
Ripple: All there is to know about recent price movements of XRP
XRP has seen a growth in positive sentiments since the start of 2023. Traders are, however, unwilling to make big bets. There may be a shift in conviction among investors towards Ripple (XRP), as data from Santiment indicates that the altcoin has experienced a significant increase in positive sentiment since the start of the year. This follows a prolonged period of low investor confidence in the market after FTX’s unexpected fallout.
Are merry MATIC holders in good spirits thanks to Polygon’s latest market moves?
Mastercard has tapped Polygon for its Web3 and NFT journey. Polygon in 2022 had added The Sandbox and Yoots to its network to expand NFT projects on the network. With its recent alliances and moves in the industry, Polygon has made many appearances in the NFT and Web3 debates. In a recent release, Mastercard disclosed a collaboration with Polygon.
TRON tests $0.05 as support and sees a positive reaction- what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lukewarm Open Interest posed some questions to TRX buyers. The altcoin market posted gains over the weekend. The market cap of altcoins (crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and...
SAND could see an extended rally unless these holders change course
SAND likely to continue its climb courtesy of sustained demand. The price levels investors should consider for short-term profit-taking. The metaverse and NFT projects may experience renewed interest in 2023 and hence the need to look into their potential. One such project is The Sandbox which recently made a major development-related update.
Litecoin hashrate hits another ATH, but what about LTC’s price?
Litecoin’s hashrate reached a new all-time high. The network processed its 140 millionth transaction. Metrics strongly suggested a bullish advantage while the technical indicators were bearish. Litecoin [LTC] has been in the limelight for quite some time due to its increasing hashrate. Recently, a major update was revealed by...
Bitcoin: This is what large investor and retail interest can do for BTC over time
Bitcoin’s low volatility managed to attract both retail and large investors that have been capitalizing on the opportunity to buy into the cryptocurrency. Miner selling pressure reduces as revenues continue to grow. Recent data from Glassnode, suggested that Bitcoin’s [BTC] volatility declined significantly over the last month. This low...
Dogecoin: Here’s how consistent decline in trading volume might affect you
Daily trading volume for DOGE is at its lowest point in two years. 2023 started off on a good note as coin accumulation climbed steadily. Data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that altcoins had suffered a severe drop in their daily trading volume in the last two years. In fact, a comparison of the daily trading volumes of the top cryptocurrency assets by market capitalization over an extended period revealed that these assets currently logged their lowest daily trading volumes since July 2020.
Decoding current state of Bitcoin amid the decline in number of large transactions
The number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network declined after the FTX debacle. Miners net position changed and difficulty declined. The decline in the number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network has raised questions about the future of the king coin. According to data provided by glassnode, the...
Quant: $114.4 hurdle could give bears more leverage; here’s where they can gain
The $114.4 hurdle could give QNT bears more leverage. A break above the 100-period EMA of $116.1 would invalidate the bias. Supply held by top addresses was unchanged despite an increase in the whale transaction count. Quant’s (QNT) price action formed a double-bottom pattern in recent weeks. This could have...
SOL rockets skyward as it doubles in value within two weeks — more to follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The short-term market structure and the trend were heavily bullish. There was actual demand behind Solana’s move upward, but will this be enough to initiate a higher timeframe...
MakerDAO set to implement parameter changes; a look at lending markets
MakerDAO has a new proposal to implement some parameter changes. The protocol has displaced Lido to regain its position as the leading DeFi protocol. In a new proposal, the Open Market Committee of the MakerDAO governance team is seeking community approval to implement some parameter changes to the operation of the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) in light of recent events in the lending vertical of the DeFi ecosystem.
Despite a sluggish week, TRON investors may find some respite, as…
The total transactions on TRON exceeded 4.6 billion. Though negative sentiments increased and the funding rate declined last week, market indicators suggested a price pump soon. The crypto market was in a bullish phase last week as several cryptos flourished, registering massive gains. However, TRON [TRX] was the exception. As...
Crypto Funding went down by 40% in 2022 compared to 2021: CoinGecko
As per a recent CoinGecko report, cryptocurrency projects received 42.5% less funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Crypto firms raised funds worth $21.26 billion last year. As per a CoinGecko report on 6 January, projects received 42.5% less crypto funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Nonetheless, last year’s capital was significantly higher than 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
Will Aave’s long-term growth plans dampen short-term investor expectations?
Aave reveals how past grants have contributed to the network. Why the focus on development is the right way to go for AAVE. Aave announced that snapshot voting for a recent proposal seeking for the renewal of Aave Grants DAO kicked off. If approved, the decentralized network may embark on stimulating more development in pursuit of long-term growth.
Reasons BNB Chain’s latest development could be BNB’s saving grace
GMX to launch on Binance Chain to benefit both parties. Dapp activity declines, along with TVL and revenue that is being generated. GMX, a decentralized exchange initially deployed on the layer 2 solution Arbitrum, recently proposed its launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB). According to GMX, this collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both GMX and Binance.
