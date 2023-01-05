Read full article on original website
4-H PetPALS makes impact in Fayette County
4-H PetPALS (People and Animals Linked Successfully) has arrived in Fayette County. After two long years of postponement due to COVID, 4-H PetPALS Advisor Dr. Steve Schrader has realized his vision of bringing this educational and civic-minded organization to the youth of this county. The 4-H PetPALS organization aims to...
Miami Trace tumblers 3rd at Marysville
MARYSVILLE — Miami Trace Gymnastic team placed third at the Marysville competition Wednesday Dec. 14. Worthington Kilbourne won the quad meet (125.5), Marysville took second (122.85), Miami Trace placed third (116.15) and Mechanicsburg completed the placings with a 111.45 team score. Miami Trace senior McKinley Kelley improved her first...
Lady Panthers hold on at McClain
GREENFIELD — It’s always an interesting match-up when Miami Trace plays McClain in any sport. Saturday, Jan. 7, the Lady Panthers visited McClain High School to take on the Lady Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game. As they often do when they fall behind, McClain fought its...
Washington FD overcomes challenges
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Due to the extreme sub-zero weather conditions over the holidays in the area, the Washington Fire Department received an influx of calls requesting services and faced multiple challenges. Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the department received 19 calls regarding broken and busted pipes, broken...
Crusader boys win, girls lose at O.C.U. Christmas Shootout
CIRCLEVILLE — The first annual Ohio Christian University Christmas Basketball Shootout was held Saturday, Dec. 17 in Circleville. Nine Christian high schools from Ohio and West Virginia participated in the event, including both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams from Fayette Christian School. Boys. Fayette Christian School 38,...
Civil Legal News
Citibank v. Tonda Shupert, 3127 State Route 41 NW, claims amount $2,208.32. Ally Bank, P.O. Box 39696 v. Ronna D. Royster, 422 W Elm St., claims amount $11,456.76. Jim Kirk, 851 Columbus Ave. v. Brett Whaley and Brittany Voiles, 519 Flint Ave., claims amount $15,000. Keith Roshon, Marysville, OH v....
Mexican restaurant to open at Destination Outlets
JEFFERSONVILLE — Attention foodies and taco lovers: Destination Outlets is excited to announce the grand opening of “1942 Tacos & Tequila,” a full-service Mexican restaurant, is coming soon to the Destination Outlets mall in Jeffersonville. Located at the Interstate 71 and US 35 interchange, 1942 Tacos &...
