Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker sworn in for second term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a ceremony held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the state's top elected officials took the oath of office today. J.B Pritzker was sworn in for his second term as Governor with Julianna Stratton joining him for her second term as Lieutenant Governor. Kwame Raoul, Susana Mendoza, and Michael Frerichs all were sworn in to continue their roles, while Alexi Giannoulias took the oath for his first term as Secretary of State.
WAND TV
Assault weapons ban passes Illinois Senate and House, heads to Governor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB5471 has passed the Illinois Senate and the House. It will now head to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Senate's version of the bill made some changes from the House version which passed on the weekend. “We can no longer allow mass shootings to be part...
WAND TV
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year suggest he may be eyeing a run for president, was sworn in Monday as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion the Democrat used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
WAND TV
Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of warm days
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of warm days before it turns colder. A sun and cloud mix and southerly winds will warm us into the 40s to around 50° today. Fog develops tonight and we'll see more clouds, fog, and drizzle Wednesday. Highs will reach the...
WAND TV
Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season
(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
WAND TV
Warm-up on the way for the first half of the week across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A nice warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois early this week. After light snow Sunday morning that melted away by afternoon, we'll see rain, thunderstorms, and snow showers later this week. We'll start the week off with warmer than average temperatures in the 40s today and...
Comments / 0