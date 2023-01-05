SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a ceremony held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the state's top elected officials took the oath of office today. J.B Pritzker was sworn in for his second term as Governor with Julianna Stratton joining him for her second term as Lieutenant Governor. Kwame Raoul, Susana Mendoza, and Michael Frerichs all were sworn in to continue their roles, while Alexi Giannoulias took the oath for his first term as Secretary of State.

