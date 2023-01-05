ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a ceremony held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the state's top elected officials took the oath of office today. J.B Pritzker was sworn in for his second term as Governor with Julianna Stratton joining him for her second term as Lieutenant Governor. Kwame Raoul, Susana Mendoza, and Michael Frerichs all were sworn in to continue their roles, while Alexi Giannoulias took the oath for his first term as Secretary of State.
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year suggest he may be eyeing a run for president, was sworn in Monday as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion the Democrat used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of warm days

(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of warm days before it turns colder. A sun and cloud mix and southerly winds will warm us into the 40s to around 50° today. Fog develops tonight and we'll see more clouds, fog, and drizzle Wednesday. Highs will reach the...
Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season

(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
