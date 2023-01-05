ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Community board weighs in after officer shoots Grammy winner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro’s Community Oversight Board is weighing in following last week’s officer-involved shooting that took the life of a well-known sound engineer in Nashville. When it comes to officer-involved shootings, the board’s executive director said she is always a proponent of one thing. “De-escalation, de-escalation,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of teen who died after shooting at IHOP begs for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in an IHOP parking lot is begging for answers. Family members of 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center after he was shot in the back of the head and driving into an IHOP building.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Car crashes into home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family was forced out of their home after an SUV slammed into the front of their house late Monday night in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the SUV struck a brick mailbox while driving through a neighborhood, lost control, and drove into a house at the intersection of Westwind Drive and Teresa Lane around 11 p.m. on Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN

Arrest made after deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville rental home

Metro police have made an arrest following a deadly shooting that occurred at a short-term rental home in East Nashville. Arrest made after deadly shooting, robbery at East …. Metro police have made an arrest following a deadly shooting that occurred at a short-term rental home in East Nashville. Strengthening...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located

(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nashville birthday party murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested and another is sought in connection to a shooting on Sunday morning at a Nashville short-term rental property. Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue, where an 18-year-old was killed, and a 17-year-old was critically injured while attending a birthday party.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN

