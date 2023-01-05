Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
WSMV
Community board weighs in after officer shoots Grammy winner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro’s Community Oversight Board is weighing in following last week’s officer-involved shooting that took the life of a well-known sound engineer in Nashville. When it comes to officer-involved shootings, the board’s executive director said she is always a proponent of one thing. “De-escalation, de-escalation,...
WSMV
Family of teen who died after shooting at IHOP begs for answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in an IHOP parking lot is begging for answers. Family members of 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center after he was shot in the back of the head and driving into an IHOP building.
2 in custody after attempted store burglary in Old Hickory; search for third suspect underway
Two suspects are in custody and the search for a third suspect is underway following an attempted burglary that occurred at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Old Hickory.
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood worries of short-term rental boom after house-party shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors living in an East Nashville neighborhood are expressing concern over short-term rentals after a weekend shooting left multiple teens injured, including one dead. Metro Police say an 18-year-old was killed, and a 17-year-old was injured during a shooting at a birthday party at a short-term...
WSMV
Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
WSMV
Car crashes into home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family was forced out of their home after an SUV slammed into the front of their house late Monday night in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the SUV struck a brick mailbox while driving through a neighborhood, lost control, and drove into a house at the intersection of Westwind Drive and Teresa Lane around 11 p.m. on Monday.
WKRN
Arrest made after deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville rental home
Metro police have made an arrest following a deadly shooting that occurred at a short-term rental home in East Nashville. Arrest made after deadly shooting, robbery at East …. Metro police have made an arrest following a deadly shooting that occurred at a short-term rental home in East Nashville. Strengthening...
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville short-term rental
Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning's deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville.
‘Most Wanted’: Man accused of pointing loaded gun at kid, shooting at family arrested
A man accused of shooting at multiple people and pointing a gun at a juvenile was taken into custody only days after appearing on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
WKRN
Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police
A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night. Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside …. A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
wgnsradio.com
Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located
(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
WSMV
Dickson Co. family still searches for answers after I-840 crash kills 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family said the Tennessee Highway Patrol didn’t thoroughly investigate an accident that killed three of their family members last January. Jeremy Cook, his fiancé, Johanna Manor, and their 8-year-old daughter were missing for 10 days. They were found dead under a bridge...
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nashville birthday party murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested and another is sought in connection to a shooting on Sunday morning at a Nashville short-term rental property. Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue, where an 18-year-old was killed, and a 17-year-old was critically injured while attending a birthday party.
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
