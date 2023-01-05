ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You'll Burn 40% More Calories By Switching Up Your Daily Walk Like This

By Sierra Marquina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Do you take a daily walk? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air a new viral hack that promises you'll burn 40% more calories if you change it up and walk backwards instead.

The benefits of a walk are plentiful. It’s good for your physical and mental health, but maybe try switching it up every couple of steps?

Why? Apparently walking backwards uses muscles differently, requires concentration and therefore burns more calories.

