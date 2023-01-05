Read full article on original website
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
Video Review: EDM @ LAK - 11:40 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - Goal Los Angeles. Explanation: A video review was initiated to further examine whether Adrian Kempe's shot entered the Edmonton net. Video review determined that the puck fully crossed the Edmonton goal line. The clock is reset to show 8:22 (11:38 elapsed time),...
BAKER: Looking back at Kulich, Rosen and Ostlund's 2023 WJC performances
Kris Baker gives his take on how each Sabres prospect fared in this year's World Junior tournament. For a young hockey player, the honor of representing one's country on the international stage is a useful development tool, both professionally and personally. The unique experience is also a physical and emotional...
Anthony Richard assigned to Laval
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens assigned forward Anthony Richard to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Tuesday. Richard registered two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in seven games with Montreal after being recalled on Dec. 18. His first NHL goal came against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 21. The 26-year-old Trois-Rivières native...
Kirkland of Ducks released from hospital after car accident
Team thankful for 'quick care and treatment,' GM Verbeek says. Justin Kirkland of the Anaheim Ducks was released from the hospital Tuesday, two days after he was involved in a car accident while on his way to the game against the Boston Bruins. The 26-year-old center was transported to UCI...
Wild at Rangers
WILD (22-14-3) at RANGERS (22-12-7) 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, MSG, BSN, BSWI, ESPN+. Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Vitali Kravtsov. Alexis Lafreniere -- Filip Chytil -- Jimmy Vesey. Jonny Brodzinski -- Barclay Goodrow -- Julien Gauthier. Ryan Lindgren -- Adam...
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)
Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
Kraken score 8 in win against Senators
Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky recorded 3 points each in the Kraken's 8-4 road victory over the Senators. Matty Beniers, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and Vince Dunn each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (22-12-4), who have won four straight. Martin Jones, who has started each game during the winning streak, made 19 saves.
