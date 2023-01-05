ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Thang Daily

Comments / 0

Related
Country Thang Daily

Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!

Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
KENTUCKY STATE
Country Thang Daily

On Booze and Going Bonkers: “Whitehouse Road” by Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers continues to write quality, deep, and meaningful songs, including “Whitehouse Road” from his 2017 album Purgatory. The album, explained by Childers, conveys the troubles, experiences, and struggles of a young boy growing up to be a fine man. There are, indeed, many things that growing up brings. As what most people refer to today as adulting, some things should be let go for us to grow as a person and move on. That theme inspired Childers to write the album and have Sturgill Simpson produce it.
Country Thang Daily

He Got Invited to Sing in The Grand Ole Opry After Singing “Silver Wings”

Alex Miller competed on American Idol Season 19. Alex went to San Diego for an audition. As it was reported, he performed “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” which he composed himself. Due to his undeniably outstanding talent both in singing and composing, he made everyone, including the judges, especially Luke Bryan, blown away by his talent. As a result, he was able to advance to the next round of the competition.
Country Thang Daily

Here Are The Top Ten Bluegrass Albums For January 2023

The year has just begun, but it looks like the top bluegrass albums for January 2023 will be pulling at the heartstrings of people all over the world throughout the year. Leading the pack, once again, is Grammy-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter Billy Strings in an album that captures the songs his father taught him as a kid and that they played together. The record is composed of 14 bluegrass and country tunes dating back over six decades that would surely take your breath away.
Country Thang Daily

The Top 40 Country Songs For January 2023 That You Need To Check Out

The year is just starting out, but it looks like Morgan Wallen is already conquering it – placing six of his tracks in the top 40 country songs for January 2023. Meanwhile, Zach Bryan sits in the top spot anew. Country stars Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Bailey Zimmerman, and Kane Brown also help shape a list of established hitmakers and newcomers.
Country Thang Daily

Top 100 Country Songs Chart 2023

Top 100 Country Songs Chart last updated: January 8, 2023/10:34pm CST. This year, we’ll continue to deliver fresh, popular, trending tunes with our Top 100 Country Songs Chart. From new country songs by up-and-rising artists that deserve a listen down to the top country songs dominating radio stations and social media platforms, we make sure to cover them all for you so you’ll never have to worry about missing a single beat. And, of course, we won’t forget to include the classics that always find their way home back in the charts to country music’s favorites.
Country Thang Daily

Jimmy Buffett & Jane Slagsvol: From College Love to Margaritaville Empire

A renowned musician, businessman, singer, and songwriter, Jimmy Buffett, has been named one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, with a net worth of $900 million as of 2017. Buffett is also a writer, having authored three number-one best-selling books entitled Tales from Margaritaville and Where Is Joe Merchant? The books have been on the fiction list of The New York Times Best Seller for months.
FLORIDA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”

From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
Country Thang Daily

It’s All Fun and Smokes in Toby Keith’s “Wacky Tobaccy”

Toby Keith tapped into the mature part of his fans as he released his album The Bus Songs, which features songs like “Weed with Willie,” “Brand New Bow,” “Shitty Golfer,” and “Wack Tobaccy.” Some of Toby Keith’s songs focus more on adult humor, drinking, and topics not meant to be broadcast on live radio.
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy