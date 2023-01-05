The year has just begun, but it looks like the top bluegrass albums for January 2023 will be pulling at the heartstrings of people all over the world throughout the year. Leading the pack, once again, is Grammy-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter Billy Strings in an album that captures the songs his father taught him as a kid and that they played together. The record is composed of 14 bluegrass and country tunes dating back over six decades that would surely take your breath away.

