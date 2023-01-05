Read full article on original website
Unanticipated Performance of Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire
Kelly Clarkson became famous after winning the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002. As a result, she was able to garner a large number of listeners to kick-start her excellent music career. Perhaps this is why she decided to create a nightly segment called “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” as a present to her fans.
Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!
Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
On Booze and Going Bonkers: “Whitehouse Road” by Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers continues to write quality, deep, and meaningful songs, including “Whitehouse Road” from his 2017 album Purgatory. The album, explained by Childers, conveys the troubles, experiences, and struggles of a young boy growing up to be a fine man. There are, indeed, many things that growing up brings. As what most people refer to today as adulting, some things should be let go for us to grow as a person and move on. That theme inspired Childers to write the album and have Sturgill Simpson produce it.
Remembering The Death Of Waylon Jennings, One Of The First Country Outlaws
On February 13, 2002, Waylon Jennings died after a long battle with diabetes-related health problems. The country legend was said to have died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Chandler, Arizona. He was 64. Unfortunately, Jennings’ unhealthy lifestyle – with decades of excessive smoking, drug use, and poor...
He Got Invited to Sing in The Grand Ole Opry After Singing “Silver Wings”
Alex Miller competed on American Idol Season 19. Alex went to San Diego for an audition. As it was reported, he performed “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” which he composed himself. Due to his undeniably outstanding talent both in singing and composing, he made everyone, including the judges, especially Luke Bryan, blown away by his talent. As a result, he was able to advance to the next round of the competition.
Historical ‘Daddy Lessons’ Performance by Beyoncé & The Chicks
It’s difficult to forget a Beyoncé performance, even if you try. That is exactly what happened at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards. Beyoncé and The Chicks delivered an unexpectedly excellent performance. They played “Daddy Lessons,” which was well received by many audiences at that time. Daddy...
Changed For Love in Tyler Childers’s “Feathered Indians”
Many people had to look and read twice when they saw the title of Tyler Childers’s “Feathered Indians.”. A lot of debate sparked on what “Feathered Indians” genuinely mean. Well, the double-platinum track by the country music singer hides a sweet yet quite cliché message.
Are You Ready For Country Thunder 2023? Here Are Things You Need To Know
Pretty sure everyone is excited for the Country Thunder 2023! After all, it is the biggest country music festival in North America, with six festivals to be held across the United States and Canada – and of course, featuring some of the major country music stars today. Country Thunder...
Here Are The Top Ten Bluegrass Albums For January 2023
The year has just begun, but it looks like the top bluegrass albums for January 2023 will be pulling at the heartstrings of people all over the world throughout the year. Leading the pack, once again, is Grammy-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter Billy Strings in an album that captures the songs his father taught him as a kid and that they played together. The record is composed of 14 bluegrass and country tunes dating back over six decades that would surely take your breath away.
Zach Bryan’s Live Album ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ Surprised Everyone
It’s always a great feeling when someone surprises you. Especially if it is our idol giving us early presents. And that’s exactly what Zach Bryan did for his fans last November 2022 when he released a live album called ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.’. Zach Bryan has...
The Top 40 Country Songs For January 2023 That You Need To Check Out
The year is just starting out, but it looks like Morgan Wallen is already conquering it – placing six of his tracks in the top 40 country songs for January 2023. Meanwhile, Zach Bryan sits in the top spot anew. Country stars Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Bailey Zimmerman, and Kane Brown also help shape a list of established hitmakers and newcomers.
Top 100 Country Songs Chart 2023
Top 100 Country Songs Chart last updated: January 8, 2023/10:34pm CST. This year, we’ll continue to deliver fresh, popular, trending tunes with our Top 100 Country Songs Chart. From new country songs by up-and-rising artists that deserve a listen down to the top country songs dominating radio stations and social media platforms, we make sure to cover them all for you so you’ll never have to worry about missing a single beat. And, of course, we won’t forget to include the classics that always find their way home back in the charts to country music’s favorites.
Head Over Heels in Trace Adkins’ “Ladies Love Country Boys”
Trace Adkins’s album Dangerous Man featured the single “Ladies Love Country Boys” written by Rivers Rutherford, George Teen, and Jamey Johnson. The song was released in 2006 and peaked at the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The Recording Industry Association of America...
Jimmy Buffett & Jane Slagsvol: From College Love to Margaritaville Empire
A renowned musician, businessman, singer, and songwriter, Jimmy Buffett, has been named one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, with a net worth of $900 million as of 2017. Buffett is also a writer, having authored three number-one best-selling books entitled Tales from Margaritaville and Where Is Joe Merchant? The books have been on the fiction list of The New York Times Best Seller for months.
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
It’s All Fun and Smokes in Toby Keith’s “Wacky Tobaccy”
Toby Keith tapped into the mature part of his fans as he released his album The Bus Songs, which features songs like “Weed with Willie,” “Brand New Bow,” “Shitty Golfer,” and “Wack Tobaccy.” Some of Toby Keith’s songs focus more on adult humor, drinking, and topics not meant to be broadcast on live radio.
