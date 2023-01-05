Read full article on original website
AMC Studios Head Says Network Is ‘Optimally Positioned’ Following Layoffs, Scrapped Shows
AMC Studios head and president of original programming Dan McDermott said AMC Networks is “optimally positioned” as a business following layoffs and scrapped series, which the executive said is emblematic of streaming’s course-correction following external and internal challenges. “As human behavior continues to evolve, our industry is...
Coinbase to Cut 25% of Workforce in Latest Round of Layoffs
“Crypto isn’t going anywhere,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told staffers in a blog post Tuesday morning – but 950 jobs at the biggest U.S. digital-asset exchange are being eliminated. The cuts are the latest move the company needs to reduce expenses as it confronts the widespread crypto...
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumps Over 5% on Picks From Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery continued to run Tuesday, gaining 5.3% to reach their highest point since early November. The stock gained 63 cents to $12.24 in midday trading. That’s a leap of nearly 39% since it bottomed out on Dec. 28. Tuesday’s trading reflected new praise for the...
Disney Employees Asked to Return to Office Four Days a Week in Bob Iger Memo to Staff
Disney CEO Bob Iger is asking hybrid Disney employees in a new memo to return to the office four days a week starting on March 1. “In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together,” the CEO said.
