Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
GERALD CARRETTI, SR., 83
Gerald “Jerry” E. Carretti, Sr., 83, of Indiana, PA, formerly of Cherry Tree, PA, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana, PA. The son of the late Ernest and Stella Carretti, he was born on October 27, 1939 in Patton, PA. He...
wdadradio.com
TEMPLE TIGHT END TRANSFERRING TO IUP
IUP has nabbed a big tight end off the transfer portal. Altoona High School grad Marcus Day, a 6-4, 250 pound former walk-on at Temple, announced on his Twitter yesterday that he has committed to play for the Crimson Hawks. He was a quarterback and safety for Altoona. He switched to tight end at Temple but did not see game action last year as a redshirt freshman.
wdadradio.com
IUP’S MORRIS HONORED FOR STELLAR PLAY
IUP guard Dave Morris is the PSAC West Athlete of the Week for the second time. He averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over three games dating back to December 30th. Morris is second in the PSAC in assists with 45 and is first in three-pointers and threes per game. This is the fourth PSAC West Athlete of the Week designation for an IUP player this season.
wdadradio.com
STOVE FIRE YIELDS NO INJURIES IN MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Several first responders were dispatched for a structure fire this morning in Montgomery Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Commodore and Glen Campbell fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance, and the county hazmat team around 11:13 this morning for a reported structure fire at a home along Route 286 East in Arcadia. Initial scanner reports say a pellet stove caught fire and everyone made it out of the home safely.
wdadradio.com
WELCH ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID FOR DISTRICT JUDGE
An Indiana County District Judge has announced he will seek re-election. (Photo provided by the candidate) Christopher Welch announced in a news release that he will seek a second term as the District Judge in Clymer, which serves 22 municipalities in the northern half of the county. Welch was first...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA GIRLS GO FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WIN AGAINST FRANKLIN REGIONAL
After knocking off Gateway Friday night, the Indiana High girls basketball team returns to 5th Street Gym tonight in search of a second straight win against Franklin Regional. Indiana comes into tonight’s game 7-4 overall and 3-0 in the WPIAL Section 5A1. The Little Indians’ win over Gateway was fueled by a 17-point performance by senior Katie Kovalchick, who also added six rebounds. Eve Fiala added six points in the game, while Bella Antonacci and Cassie Boyer each had five.
wdadradio.com
PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY STRUGGLES WITH CHILD POVERTY, OVERALL POVERTY RATES
New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates show child poverty decreasing in nearly two dozen Pennsylvania counties, including Indiana County. But while Indiana County has improved, the child poverty rate is still in the lower half of the state’s 67 counties, and the overall rate ranks even lower.
wdadradio.com
PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Indiana County’s courts will be busy today, including the county court of common pleas with several sentencing hearings today. Among those hearings are seven sentencing hearings for a Johnstown man. 30-year-old Clifford Camut, Jr. will go before Judge Michael Clark today for those hearings for cases that date back to 2019. He faces drug- and theft-related charges over the seven incidents.
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN DIES IN CAR CRASH SATURDAY NIGHT
A Homer City man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Route 422 in Pine Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. announced on Sunday that 25-year-old Hunter Lewis McCloskey was killed in the accident in the westbound lanes of 422. State police said at 12:58 AM on Saturday, McCloskey was driving his Subaru WTX STI Sports car when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Reed Tantlinger of Homer City. McCloskey lost control of his car, and collided with several boulders and a utility pole on the southern shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdadradio.com
PURCHASE LINE POISED TO HIRE INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT
With superintendent Shawn Ford’s impending departure to become assistant superintendent of the DuBois Area School District, the Purchase Line School Board is poised to hire an interim superintendent on Monday night. Ford’s resignation takes effect on February 15th. The board will also be looking to hire a head...
wdadradio.com
TWO HURT IN CRASH IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
Two people were hurt in a vehicle crash on Sunday in Derry Township. The crash was reported at 3:15 PM on Route 22 west near the intersection with Livermore Road. Few details are available on how the crash happened, but fire officials on-scene said that one person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person and another un-named person were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. One vehicle overturned in the accident and traffic was restricted for about an hour as crews investigated and cleared the scene.
wdadradio.com
FIRE ALARM ACTIVATIONS, CRASH REPORTED BY 911 ON SUNDAY
The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out twice on Sunday morning for incidents in the same area of Blairsville Borough. Both incidents were automatic fire alarm activations at the area of Keeper of the Flame and Moorewood Towers on Moorewood Avenue. The first call was at 5:04 AM and the second call came at 9:42 AM.
Comments / 0