Jeremy Renner Posts First Video from ICU Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner just posted his first video from an ICU after his horrific snow plow accident on Sunday.

In the Twitter video, the Hawkeye actor’s eye is swollen shut as he lies in his hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask, a medical or shower cap on his head.

A family member rubs his head as he says he thinks he just had his first shower in a while.

He wrote in the caption, “’A not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

On Tuesday, Renner posted a pic of himself from his hospital bed. He wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Meanwhile, new details about his accident have come to light.

TMZ posted notes from the 911 log on Wednesday, revealing Jeremy was “completely crushed” by the snow plow, and the actor could be heard moaning in the background during the call.

The notes also indicate he was bleeding heavily from his head and other wounds. He was said to have “extreme difficulty” breathing.

TMZ adds that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and his torso was crushed.

The Hawkeye actor was airlifted to a hospital after the accident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided some information about his accident during a press conference on Tuesday.

Sheriff Darin Balaam told the press that Renner used his snowplow machine to help a family member get their stuck vehicle out of the snow. Renner stepped out of the PistenBully plow to speak to his family member, but the machine started to “roll.” To stop the rolling, Renner “attempted to get back in the driver seat” of the PistenBully, which then ran him over.

Renner’s PistenBully is now in the possession of the Sheriff’s Office, which is running tests to see if there was any mechanical failure.

As of now, investigators do not suspect any foul play.