Meet Genshin Impact’s leaked Fontaine characters 7 months in advance
Genshin Impact's yearly nation drop happens around August, and leaks normally surface a few months in advance. But this year, the frenzy for Fontaine has come a little too early. With seven months before the nation of justice is expected to release, character designs of alleged Fontaine characters have already been circulating around social media. Initial leaks showcased blurry imagery, but it took less than a week for higher-quality photos to emerge. Keep in mind that the information below is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt, as they have not been confirmed by HoYoverse, and are still very early into development.
Best Hydro Characters in Genshin Impact, Ranked (2023)
One of the joys of anime open world ARPG Genshin Impact is collecting all the different characters. You form a party of four of them, switching between characters in combat to utilize their unique strengths. Characters are collected through a gacha system, with more than 50 available and more coming with each major update. So how can you know which are the strongest? Below you’ll find the best Hydro characters in Genshin Impact, ranked.
How to get the Hard Landing Hidden Achievement in Genshin Impact
Hard Landing is a Genshin Impact Wonders of the World Achievement that can be obtained by bringing a climbing Bathysmal Vishap down. This refers to the Bathysmal Vishap Herd, the Ascension material boss located in Enkanomiya. You need to bring either a claymore user or a Geo Damage dealer to the battle to make this Achievement a lot easier to get.
How to find a player to duel Genshin Impact
Before starting your path toward becoming the number one Genius Invokation TCG player in Teyvat, you first need to unlock the game mode by accepting a quest called Come Try Genius Invokation TCG!, under the Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards quest series. After completing the tutorial, you'll be recognized as an official TCG player, and you'll be prompted to find a player to duel. Here's how to do it.
Best Vampire Cookie Toppings build in Cookie Run Kingdom
Vampire Cookie is an Epic Ambush Cookie who prioritizes the Rear position in the team. Being one of the original characters to release at launch, he's a well-loved DPS unit who can deal massive damage with his default Skill. With an upgraded Magic Candy Skill, Vampire Cookie can hit multiple enemies at once, making him useful in newer game modes, such as Guild Battles.
How to get 72 hours early access in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy is the highly anticipated RPG set within the Harry Potter universe. It releases on February 10, 2023, for current-gen platforms and will release later for previous-gen consoles. But there will be early access for certain players, which may leave you wondering how to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy.
5 Letter words that end in ‘IRY’ – Wordle Help
Wordle is a popular word puzzle that's taken the world by storm. Searching for the day's five-letter word can sometimes be challenging, especially when you're stuck with the last three letters and have yet to decide what to fill in the rest of the blanks. If you've been struggling with what word to guess next on Wordle, we've got the list for you!
What is Eaglercraft, explained
Minecraft is among the most popular video games on nearly all platforms. Additionally, there are two official versions, Java and Bedrock. However, there are other versions that fans have created, including Eaglercraft. This may leave you wondering what Eaglercraft is and how to play it. Eaglercraft is a free browser-based...
Is One Piece Odyssey dubbed with English voice actors?
One Piece Odyssey features a brand new adventure for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. This One Piece JRPG takes place on the mysterious island of Waford and features iconic members from the One Piece anime/manga. This may leave you wondering if One Piece Oddysey will have an English dub.
How to play Phasmophobia on Oculus Quest 2
If you are wondering if you can play Phasmophobia on an Oculus Quest 2, the answer is yes. But if you were wondering if Phasmophobia is available on the Quest 2 store, the answer is no. Instead, you will need to use either Air Link or an Oculus Link wire (or a suitable third-party USB C cable) to play Phasmophobia through the Quest 2 Link feature.
How to breed Ghazt in My Singing Monsters
Entbrat and T-Rox Unless you are actively in an Ethereal Breeding Bonanza, getting a Ghazt as a result of breeding is a game of chance. Breeding Bonanzas will give you a 5% chance of obtaining a single element Ethereal, whereas breeding during non-Bonanza times only has a 1% chance of success.
Survive the Slasher Codes (January 2023)
Can you Survive the Slasher? Relive your favorite horror movies as a group of you try to avoid the slasher for the whole night and escape to victory. The twist is you may be chosen to be the slasher in this one-against-all hide-and-seek adventure game! The players choose the venue, which includes The Toy Factory and The Asylum, while the slasher can also be one of many famous horror horrors.
Midnight Suns Gift Guide – All Heroes Favorite Gifts
As with every team, the key to victory is trust and camaraderie. The same goes for Marvel's Midnight Suns, where you must work on your friendship skills to get to know the other superheroes better. There are several ways to befriend your teammates. One of which is getting them gifts they would appreciate. For the best results, you must know all heroes' favorite gifts. Follow this Midnight Suns gift guide to improve friendships with heroes and get powerful combat bonuses.
All gameplay changes in Apex Legends SpellBound Collection Event
Apex Legends SpellBound Collection Event kicks off on January 10, 2023, and runs until January 24, 2023. Not only does the event include new cosmetics to collect, free rewards, and the release of Seer's Heirloom, but the SpellBound Collection Event will also have several gameplay changes and a new way to play.
