Fort Worth, TX

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 5

Tom#1
4d ago

Wow 2 childern lost and you want to talk this crap. Please show the family respect during this time! Praying for humanity !

Reply
2
 

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

