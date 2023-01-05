ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Avatar: The Way of Water overtakes Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office

By Andrew Pulver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49T6OU_0k4VFL5100
Making a splash … Avatar: The Way of Water. Photograph: 20th Century Studios/AP

Avatar: The Way of Water , the sequel to James Cameron’s worldwide 2009 blockbuster Avatar, will overtake Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing film released in 2022.

According to Deadline , the film’s receipts mean it will pass $1.5bn globally on Thursday, going past Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.49bn. However Top Gun – which came out in May – remains the highest-grossing film of 2022 as Avatar’s total is exceeding it only in first week of 2023.

Cameron has been working on Avatar: The Way of Water since at least 2006, three years before the first Avatar was released, when he announced that two follow-ups were being planned. Avatar 2 and 3 were originally scheduled for released in 2014 and 2015 but were repeatedly delayed as Cameron grappled with increasingly complex storylines and developing technology. Filming has been completed on Avatar 3, while production on a fourth and fifth film is under way.

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 action hit Top Gun; both films star Tom Cruise as a daredevil navy fighter pilot. Top Gun: Maverick is the highest grossing film of Cruise’s career, and his first to take over $1bn.

The Way of Water now moves into 11th place in the list of all-time box office grosses , behind The Avengers and Fast & Furious 7 in 9th and 10th place respectively. The original Avatar still tops the table, with total receipts of $2.9bn.

The Way of Water is currently No 1 in at least 45 countries worldwide , with reported takings of $475.5m in the US, $162m in China and $54.3m in the UK. Its only serious current challenger is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , which is topping the charts in several Latin American and eastern European territories.

According to Variety , the film’s $350m production cost and estimated minimum $100m for publicity means $1.5bn is its break-even figure, meaning that the release of further instalments in the saga are all but inevitable. The Way of Water’s results also mean that its distributor, Disney, is the highest earner at the global box office for the seventh year in a row, with takings of $4.9bn.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.7B Globally, ‘M3GAN’ Scares Up $30M Opening

Whew. After an overall worrisome Christmas corridor for moviegoing, the first full weekend of January is bringing relief for Hollywood and theater owners, thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water and new offering M3GAN, a sci-fi themed horror pic from Universal, Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Climbs to $189M as Lunar New Year Holiday LoomsWhy Murderous Robotic Doll 'M3GAN' Was Allison Williams' Most "Complicated" Co-Star'M3GAN' Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation The Way of Water, which was the lone movie to do big business at the year-end box office, earned a...
Polygon

James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money

Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
The Guardian

The Guardian

548K+
Followers
125K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy