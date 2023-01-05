Marcus Smart hobbled to the Celtics locker room and did not return to the team’s game against the Spurs on Saturday night after suffering a left knee contusion. The injury occurred with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter as the Celtics were clinging to a one-point lead. Zach Collins was called for an offensive foul while setting a moving screen on Smart who fell to the court after taking a forceful collision with the Spurs center. Smart hobbled off the floor with the assistance of two Celtics staffers. According to Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, Smart attempted to do some jogging by the Celtics tunnel but then headed to the locker room. He was ruled doubtful to return a short time afterwards by the team.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO