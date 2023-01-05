Read full article on original website
Marcus Smart injury: Celtics guard suffers left knee contusion against Spurs
Marcus Smart hobbled to the Celtics locker room and did not return to the team’s game against the Spurs on Saturday night after suffering a left knee contusion. The injury occurred with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter as the Celtics were clinging to a one-point lead. Zach Collins was called for an offensive foul while setting a moving screen on Smart who fell to the court after taking a forceful collision with the Spurs center. Smart hobbled off the floor with the assistance of two Celtics staffers. According to Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, Smart attempted to do some jogging by the Celtics tunnel but then headed to the locker room. He was ruled doubtful to return a short time afterwards by the team.
Red Sox’s Trevor Story undergoes elbow surgery, expected to miss time
Five weeks before the beginning of spring training, the Red Sox suffered a sizable blow to their hopes of making the playoffs in 2023. The team confirmed Tuesday that infielder Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery Monday and is expected to miss a significant amount of time. According to the Red Sox, Story had a successful “internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow).” Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Massarotti won’t return to NESN Red Sox booth in 2023
Popular radio host Tony Massarotti will not return to NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts in 2023, he announced Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”. Massarotti joined the booth as a color analyst in 2022 and called about 35 games alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien last season. The network decided that he would not be in the mix again in 2023.
How Kevin Durant injury impacts Celtics, Eastern Conference heading into trade deadline
The Celtics don’t have much breathing room at the top of the Eastern Conference but the Brooklyn Nets’ rise will be tested in the coming weeks now after Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday. League sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com that the All-Star is expected to miss the next month as he recovers from the injury although he sat out six weeks with the same ailment last season.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Bulls 107-99 in Rob Williams first start of season
The Celtics received a bit of a scare in the fourth quarter but held off a late rally from the Bulls for a 107-99 victory at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum led the way for the hosts with a team-high 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists while Grant Williams posted 20 points off the bench. Rob Williams added six points and seven rebounds in his first start of the season in place of an injured Marcus Smart (knee contusion).
Celtics injury report: Rob Williams added, Marcus Smart upgraded for Wednesday’s game against Pelicans
The Celtics could be getting back one starter while losing another for Wednesday’s matchup against the Pelicans. The team announced Tuesday that Robert Williams would be questionable for Wednesday’s matchup due to knee injury rehabilitation management. Marcus Smart was upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s win over the Bulls.
Celtics tweaks help them unlock defensive identity, get ‘back to normal’
Given the organizational turmoil in the days before training camp began, the Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better first half of the season after jumping out to a 29-12 record following a 107-99 win over the Bulls on Monday night. Boston’s third straight win over the Bulls did...
Celtics report card: Grading every player at halfway point of 2022-23 season
The Celtics are right at the halfway point of their season with 41 games played and 41 games left on the schedule. They lead the NBA with a 29-12 record, bouncing back from some recent struggles. Objectively, the Celtics are in a great position atop the NBA — especially with...
