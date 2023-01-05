Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Mark Wallace Signs With Norco Bicycles
Norco Bicycles has signed Mark Wallace to its Factory Team program for the 2023 race season and beyond. With a Norco Factory Team (NFT) 2023 race schedule targeting the UCI World Cup series and World Championships, the decision to partner with the talented Duncan, BC, rider was an easy one based on his years of consistent results, the goals he has set for his future, and who he is, both on and off the track.
Pinkbike.com
Liv Factory Racing and Liv Racing Collective Announce 2023 Team Rosters
Liv, the cycling brand dedicated to getting more women on bikes, has announced their Factory Racing and Racing Collective team rosters. Liv Factory Racing, Liv’s UCI World Cup Cross-Country (XCO) team, welcomes Jenn Jackson (Canada) and Ronja Blöchlinger (Switzerland). Jackson is a former Elite Canadian National XCO Champion (2021). She also participates in Enduro in her spare time and won the unofficial Canadian Enduro National Championship in 2022. Blöchlinger joins as an XCO athlete in the U23 category. In 2022, Ronja won the U23 Swiss XCO National Championships, UEC Elite XCC European Championships, and was a member of the Team Relay MTB World Champions team. She also took 2nd place U23 at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Val di Sole. Jackson and Blöchlinger join Linda Indergand (Switzerland), World Cup XCO Elite athlete and Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medalist.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Sunn French Connexion Racing Adds Sophie Riva & SR Suntour Suspension for 2023
Press Release: Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez. First team camp of 2023 for the team Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez and like any new school year the riders are just excited and eager to meet their new teammates and play with their new toys!. For 2023...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind the Scenes at Red Bull Rampage with Reed Boggs in 'Terraform'
Terraform shares a true behind the scenes look. At what a team goes through. Competing in Red Bull Rampage. Following Reed Boggs from beginning to end. Featuring all our friends. Take a look at what it's like to experience the most innovative event in sports.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Dylan Stark - 2022 Mixtape: The year 2022 was one I'll never forget. From losing my father at the start of the year, filming my best video part ''Real Heat 2,'' and then finishing the year off with my first Red Bull Rampage. This video is a highlight of my favourite clips from the year 2022 put to some of my favourite music. Sit back and click play. Hopefully this makes people stoked to pick up a bike and go ride! Huge thanks to my sponsors YT Industries, Pit Viper, and e*thirteen, for the support and helping me be able to chase my dream of riding bikes and making videos! Stoked for what's to come in 2023. This video is dedicated to my dad, DeWayne Stark. Without him I wouldn't be riding and he was a huge part of my life. Miss you everyday.
Comments / 0