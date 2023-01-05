Dylan Stark - 2022 Mixtape: The year 2022 was one I'll never forget. From losing my father at the start of the year, filming my best video part ''Real Heat 2,'' and then finishing the year off with my first Red Bull Rampage. This video is a highlight of my favourite clips from the year 2022 put to some of my favourite music. Sit back and click play. Hopefully this makes people stoked to pick up a bike and go ride! Huge thanks to my sponsors YT Industries, Pit Viper, and e*thirteen, for the support and helping me be able to chase my dream of riding bikes and making videos! Stoked for what's to come in 2023. This video is dedicated to my dad, DeWayne Stark. Without him I wouldn't be riding and he was a huge part of my life. Miss you everyday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO