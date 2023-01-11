ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin Released From Buffalo-Area Healthcare Facility, Will Continue Rehab At Home & With Bills – Update

By Greg Evans and Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
UPDATED with latest : The Buffalo Bills have released a statement that says safety Damar Hamlin “has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute” in Buffalo, where he was transferred on Monday. The statement goes on to say that he will “continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

The Institute’s Dr. Jamie Nadler said in a statement:”We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.”

Hamlin was released on Monday from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been under care since he collapsed during a January 2 game against the Bengals, and transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center that same day.

Just yesterday Hamlin tweeted his thanks to the medical staff there and to the fans who’ve supported him.

“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!” he wrote .

PREVIOUSLY on January 9 : Damar Hamlin has been moved from a Cincinnati hospital and transferred to a medical facility closer to home, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians involved in his treatment who spoke at a press conference today.

“He’s up, he’s walking around, but he still has a ways to go in terms of his recovery,” said one of the doctors.

“He walked his first lap [around the hospital ward] on Friday,” added another physician. “He’s certainly on what we would consider an accelerated to normal trajectory.”

The doctors said that Hamlin “appears to be completely neurologically intact,” but will “likely [have] ongoing needs.”

Asked about a return to the field of play for the Bills safety, and what his course toward that would be, one of the doctors demurred.

“As it relates to the next steps in his recovery, I’m hesitant to comment on what other physicians and care teams will be doing,” he said.

You can watch the briefing below.

PREVIOUSLY ON JANUARY 6 : Damar Hamlin’s condition continued to improve Friday, the Buffalo Bills announced. The safety’s breathing tube was removed overnight and he “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills said in a statement on Twitter, adding “his neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

The team also shared that Hamlin joined the team meeting this morning via FaceTime, telling them “Love you boys.”

Today’s update followed on yesterday’s news that the 24-year-old safety was showing significant improvement in his recovery.

Hamlin remains hospitalized in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering cardiac arrest.

PREVIOUS UPDATE, Jan. 5 : Doctors today reaffirmed an earlier statement by the Buffalo Bills that described Damar Hamlin’s condition as showing significant improvement and reiterating that the NFL player’s “neurological condition and function is intact.”

At an afternoon press conference at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Dr. Timothy Pritts noted that while Hamlin has not spoken yet, he has communicated through writing.

“We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing, and last night he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game,” Pritts said. “When he asked, ‘Did we win?,’ the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won — you’ve won the game of life, and that’s probably the important thing out of this. And we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him.”

The UC medical team said the immediate goal is to have Hamlin continue to breathe more on his own and eventually breathe fully on his own, but for now will be on a ventilator for “as long as it takes.”

PREVIOUSLY, January 4: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” over the last 24 hours, says his team in a statement released today.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement reads (see it below). “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, suffering cardiac arrest.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” tweeted Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam today. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love [No.] 3!”

On Monday, following the tackle and Hamlin’s subsequent collapse, he has been listed in critical condition in the University of Cincinnati intensive care unit.

TAnucci
8d ago

All glory be to God....!! Much love to all those on the field who worked so quickly to save his life

Ra Yah
7d ago

May he use this grace to live, love, believe in JESUS & to ready himself for his eternal life. Like we ALL should.

A_Bomb
7d ago

it's kind of gross how much people idolize their TV celebrities. I wonder how many people have died that never recieve the weird praise everyone is thanking God for.

