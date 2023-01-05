ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL betting: Here are two totals to target in what could be an ugly Week 18

By Mark Drumheller, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGeNI_0k4VEHaK00

Quarterbacks move the odds more than any other position on the roster. Of course, cluster injuries to certain positions can also have an impact. However, once we see an abrupt swing in the market, it's almost always followed by news about a quarterback's playing status or a team's decision to rest its starters. The latter is a staple of Week 18, leaving bettors to decide if they want to take the points with a playoff team's backups against the starters of one of the worst teams in the league.

Rather than play that guessing game, I prefer to focus on the quarterback changes to see if I can find an edge based on the market's reaction. Two of the most significant swaps at quarterback were with the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. The Commanders' QB carousel has finally landed on the future, with rookie Sam Howell getting his first action. Meanwhile, Justin Fields will sit this out in Chicago, handing a very limited offense to Nathan Peterman.

My approach was to zero in on the team totals market for both games, but I attacked them from different angles.

Washington Commanders Team Total Over 16.5 (-110)

Sam Howell gets a chance to prove he is the long-term solution, and a QB playing with house money is dangerous. The rookie out of North Carolina has the athleticism to buy time against Dallas' formidable pass rush, and the Commanders have the weapons to get vertical against the Cowboys' secondary. Over the last five weeks, Dallas ranks 26th and 23rd in dropback success rate and EPA per drop back in non-garbage time situations. Howell's decisiveness and aggression will be a double-edged sword, producing both impressive drives and bad interceptions, but he will get the ball into the hands of the Commanders' playmakers. There is also a chance that Dallas will take their foot off the gas in the second half if they are out to a big lead.

There is value in Washington when Wentz doesn't see the field. In the nine games without Wentz, Washington eclipsed 16.5 points eight times. I am betting Howell looks like a rookie at times but keeps firing until this bet gets home.

Minnesota Vikings Team Total Over 26.5 (-105)

We all wanted to fade Nathan Peterman one way or another when Chicago announced him as the starter, but you have to be down really bad to bet on Minnesota's defense. Spending Sunday investing in the Vikings defense, which allowed 486 yards to the Jets and 33 points in one half to the Colts, is not on anyone's bucket list. So it made sense to pivot and bet on the more reliable side of the ball in Minnesota. Considering the Bears are more focused on the future than this game, they will not be overly aggressive on either side of the ball.

There really isn't a Chicago offense without Justin Fields. So what's the impact of a highly ineffective Bears offense? Great field position and scoring opportunities for the Vikings.

Minnesota needs positive momentum heading into the playoffs, and the Bears seem more than willing to give it to them. Chicago has allowed over 450 yards per game in the past three weeks and, more importantly, lacks the pass rush to take advantage of Minnesota's makeshift offensive line. The Bears' 20 sacks on the season are the fewest in the NFL. Cousins will be operating in a clean pocket and working with short fields, so expect them to light up the scoreboard on a huge offensive day. Minnesota is the more motivated team, and the mistrust of its defense will encourage the team to keep its foot on the gas.

Stats provided by teamrankings, rbsdm, football outsiders

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Dolphins clinch playoff berth after beating Jets 11-6

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — After just one successful field goal of 50-plus yards all season, it was only fitting that the Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes came down to a 50-yard kick. “I felt like I owed it to the guys,” said Jason Sanders, whose booming go-ahead...
WSB Radio

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Sabres hold moment of celebration for Bills safety before game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres paid a scoreboard tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday night before the team’s 6-5 overtime victory against Minnesota. Hamlin, 24, is recovering after going into cardiac arrest when he made a tackle in Buffalo’s game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year player is now breathing on his own and spoke with teammates during a video conference call on Friday. On Saturday, Hamlin posted thanks to fans and colleagues on his social media accounts, writing that “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.”
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history

It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Dawgs for 3?: Georgia has chance to make football history

Kirby Smart has spent the past 16 years coaching at the top two powerhouses of this era in college football, so he already knew the question on everybody's mind the morning after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight College Football Playoff championship game. “I really don’t want to talk...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy