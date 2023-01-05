ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wklw.com

Beshear Wants To Improve School Bus Safety

Governor Andy Beshear wants to improve school bus safety. That’s after a bus crashed in Wolfe County late last week with nine children on board. There were no major injuries but Beshear was asked about the incident during his weekly Team Kentucky update in Frankfort. He said he is...
wklw.com

LIHEAP Program Now In Effect

Kentuckians needing help paying heating bills now have some help. Beginning today residents can apply for assistance through the community action agencies around the state. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program also known as LIHEAP can help with those payments. The program assisted over 4,000 households keep the heat...
