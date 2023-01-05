Read full article on original website
Police: Framingham Man Charged With Texting & Driving Without A License
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Framingham Police. A Framingham Police Officer “conducting traffic enforcement observed the operator actively using his cell phone,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was “stopped and found to also be operating without a license.”
Framingham Police: BMW Motorcycle Stolen From Route 9 Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMW motorcycle. The white BMW motorcycle was reported stolen to police on January 7 at 11:59 a.m. from 1630 Worcester Road in Framingham. The estimated value of the motorcycle is $1,000. It was “stolen from the parking garage,” said...
Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
Mass State Police SWAT & Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Attempted Murder Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police SWAT team early Monday morning arrested a Framingham man, 35, on attempted murder and other charges, after gunshots were fired on Sunday night. Police arrested Mario Brown, 35, at a Main Street apartment in Framingham at 3 a.m. on Monday,...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
thisweekinworcester.com
Man and Woman Arrested for Stolen Car in Worcester
WORCESTER - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an officer discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer ran the plate of a Toyota sedan after it made a sudden turn into the parking lot of CVS on Lincoln Street at around 7:30 AM.
Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bates Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver involved in a crash at Bates Road and Hollis Street on Saturday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m. on January 7 at Hollis & Bates. No one was injured in the crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night
BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seeking to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Subsequent Fraudulent Credit Card Usage
BPD Community Alert: Detectives are looking to identify the above pictured individuals in relation to recent credit card fraud incidents following a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that occurred on Sunday October 30, 2022, in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following the initial incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Police search for suspect after two people shot while sitting in their car in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the area of Washington and Windsor Streets on Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. and located two victims who were transported to local hospitals after being treated on-scene, according to police. At this time, the injuries to the victims are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a utility pole on Grove Street Saturday morning, January 7. The crash happened at 1133 Grover Street. The driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require transport to a local hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citation was issued.
ABC6.com
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Have Individual in Custody After Gunshots Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshot Sunday night, January 8. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. on Main Street. “I can confirm that there were shots fired during the incident last night,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens to SOURCE today, January 9.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Extinguishes Dumpster Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire last night, January 9, around 8 on Route 135. Framingham Engine 3 responded and quickly extinguished the fire, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The fire at 582 Waverley Street was “close to the building but the fire never extended to the...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
