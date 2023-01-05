Bruins place Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve

The Bruins announced Thursday morning that they have placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve with hand and lower-body injuries suffered during Monday's Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

DeBrusk, of course, was the hero of that game, scoring twice in the third period to lead Boston to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Now, knowing he was playing hurt, the legend of that performance will surely grow.

The Bruins say that DeBrusk's recovery time for the injuries is approximately four weeks. That likely puts him out through the All-Star break, when the Bruins have nine days off from Feb. 2-10. Holding him out until their first game back on Feb. 11 would actually give him a fifth week to get right.

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported on Wednesday that DeBrusk suffered a fractured fibula. A four-week recovery time, along with the fact that DeBrusk was in a walking boot but not on crutches after the game, would suggest that if it is indeed a fracture, it's on the less severe side, all things considered.

DeBrusk got hit on the lower leg by a Matt Grzelcyk slapper just before scoring his first goal on Monday, which is likely when he suffered that injury. He did also block a Penguins shot late in regulation, though. The hand injury likely came late in the first period when DeBrusk got slashed and was seen shaking his hand as he returned to the bench.

DeBrusk is in the midst of the best season of his career, as he is second on the team in goals with 16 and tied for third in points with 30. His absence will leave a hole in the Bruins' top six, as DeBrusk has spent most of the season on the top line while occasionally dropping down to the second.

The Bruins recalled Chris Wagner from AHL Providence to fill DeBrusk's roster spot. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wagner get some playing time on the fourth line at some point soon.

At the top of the lineup, Jim Montgomery's initial plan, based on Wednesday's practice lines , is to reunite the "Perfection Line" with David Pastrnak joining Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

The second line would then be Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Pavel Zacha, and Nick Foligno would move up to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Some fans are already wondering if this could be an opportunity to call up top prospect Fabian Lysell, and that's fair. Lysell is having a strong first professional season in Providence, with 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. However, he is also currently wrapping up a disappointing World Junior Championship (0 points in 6 games for Sweden). It's possible the Bruins will want to get him back to Providence and get him reset before considering a call-up.