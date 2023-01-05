Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
Victim who died in Putnam County crash identified
UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10): The person who died in a crash in Putnam County on Monday night has been identified. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that 80-year-old Lois Slater, of Point Pleasant, was the victim killed in the accident. UPDATE (10:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9): Putnam County dispatchers said U.S. […]
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
WSAZ
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom leads police on chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing several charges on Tuesday after an incident that began around 1:30 a.m. with a tip about a child found alone inside of a car outside of a bar along 4th Avenue in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, when officers approached...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
wklw.com
7 Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation in Greenup County
Officials in Greenup County are calling it a lengthy drug investigation that has landed seven people behind bars – one of the seven being a juvenile. WSAZ-TV reports the suspects were taken into custody late last week from a home in the White Oak area of Greenup County. Several...
US 35 on-ramp reopens after Gallia County, Ohio, semi crash
UPDATE (4:20 P.M.) – The U.S. 35 on-ramp from Route 325 has been reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says no one was injured in the crash. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A U.S. 35 on-ramp has been shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, […]
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
WSAZ
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not...
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man arrested for allegedly pulling gun at Chillicothe gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County man is in jail today after reportedly pulling a gun and threatening an individual at a local gas station in Chillicothe. It happened Sunday at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street. According to initial reports from the Chillicothe Police Department,...
WSAZ
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
WKYT 27
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky Drug bust
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
Comments / 2