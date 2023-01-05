Read full article on original website
Related
wklw.com
Beshear Wants To Improve School Bus Safety
Governor Andy Beshear wants to improve school bus safety. That’s after a bus crashed in Wolfe County late last week with nine children on board. There were no major injuries but Beshear was asked about the incident during his weekly Team Kentucky update in Frankfort. He said he is...
wklw.com
7 Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation in Greenup County
Officials in Greenup County are calling it a lengthy drug investigation that has landed seven people behind bars – one of the seven being a juvenile. WSAZ-TV reports the suspects were taken into custody late last week from a home in the White Oak area of Greenup County. Several...
wklw.com
Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg
A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
wklw.com
Search Continues For Woman Missing Since Floods
The search continues for a woman who has been missing since July’s devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Over 160 people searched for Breathitt County’s Vanessa Baker over the weekend, more than five months since flooding broke out. The 60-year-old has been missing since July 28th and Saturday’s search...
wklw.com
Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May
Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
Comments / 0