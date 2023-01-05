ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wklw.com

Beshear Wants To Improve School Bus Safety

Governor Andy Beshear wants to improve school bus safety. That’s after a bus crashed in Wolfe County late last week with nine children on board. There were no major injuries but Beshear was asked about the incident during his weekly Team Kentucky update in Frankfort. He said he is...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg

A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wklw.com

Search Continues For Woman Missing Since Floods

The search continues for a woman who has been missing since July’s devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Over 160 people searched for Breathitt County’s Vanessa Baker over the weekend, more than five months since flooding broke out. The 60-year-old has been missing since July 28th and Saturday’s search...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May

Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
PAINTSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy