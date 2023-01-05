Read full article on original website
Carole Showell
5d ago
Unless the crossing arm and signal failed and the train was going way too fast, I can't imagine how SEPTA is liable for this. I used to live right by a crossing and the number of vehicles that tried to beat the gate when the train was coming was really wild. (breaking the gate on more than one occasion and one car even got hit). Driver and Uber are for sure liable though, since the driver was working as an employee of Uber at the time.
Reply
4
Until Tomorrow
5d ago
if the uber driver went around the railroad gates trying to be a train, how is septa at fault for this 🤔
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
Related
1 injured West Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a car in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The crash happened at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue right before 2:30 p.m. Another car ran off the road and into the curb during the incident. CBS Philadelphia has been told at least one person inside one of the cars was injured and taken to Presbyterian Hospital.There's no word on the extent of their injuries.The bus was not in service, so no passengers were on board.
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars — much of it sourced from fines associated with running red lights — will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer. Montgomery County is getting $760,000 of it, reports Anthony Hennen in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will...
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports
Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Monday to operate
According to the city, all unlicensed streetery setups must be removed by January 9.
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard
A city law backed by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas offers equality and protection for Black drivers. The post Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Man opens fire from atop of car in Center City: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man opened fire at a busy intersection near Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on 15th and Market Streets.It was a major disruption to people trying to get to work near City Hall in the morning. 15th Street was closed from Vine to Chestnut Streets along with the 1500 block of Market Street due to the shooting. The roads have since reopened. Police say the man stopped the car, a green Toyota Avalon, in the middle of the intersection, exited, and jumped on top of the car. He then opened...
Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents: The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
'Miracle' Uber ride in South Jersey leads to driver donating kidney to passenger
Bill Sumiel says he was on the way to a dialysis center when his Uber driver offered the gift of life: "He says, 'If you'll take my name and number, I'll give a kidney to you."
Teen shot in Tacony; Amazon driver injured by shattered glass
A teenager is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Sunday night.
DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Dead, 1 Hurt as at Least 50 Shots Are Fired in Northeast Philly, Police Say
Three young men died and another was injured as at least 50 shots were fired at them in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night after an apparent shopping trip. Investigators said it appeared to be a "targeted" attack. The quadruple shooting occurred at Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street in the Mayfair neighborhood...
N.J. driver was traveling at 119 mph seconds before fatal crash: police
Police have charged a Gloucester County man with death by auto following a high-speed fatal crash last month. Gabriel H. Woolson, 22, of Williamstown, was allegedly traveling at 119 mph just three seconds before he struck a car on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township on Dec. 14, according to details included in an affidavit of probable cause.
WGAL
Delays ease on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — There were severe delays Monday morning on I-76 in Philadelphia. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backlogs on I-76 eastbound between exits 339, 340A, 340B US-1 and Exit 342 US-30 Girard Ave. However, delays have eased and by Monday afternoon traffic had returned to...
3 dead, 1 injured after quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting on Monday night.
Northeast Philly Shooting Kills 3, Injuries 1: Police
Three men are dead and a fourth is in critical condition after a late-night shooting in northeast Philadelphia, authorities told Daily Voice. City police were called to the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in Mayfair just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, for reports of a person with a gun, the department said.
Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County
WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
Comments / 11