1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She ‘Quit Breathing’ Amid Health Scare

Health scare. 1,000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton was hospitalized after she “quit breathing.”

In a teaser clip for the upcoming season 4 of the show shared on TLC’s YouTube channel, Amy Slaton explained that Tammy, 36, was rushed to the hospital after “her body shut down.”

Once at the hospital, Tammy was given a tracheotomy. The surgical procedure – which creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube — was done to make sure the reality star could be given emergency breathing support at any time.

“I’m still here, bitches!” Tammy declared amid the health scare.

The TLC star also asked her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, if she could get approved for her bariatric surgery. He insisted she could not undergo the procedure because she still had to lose a significant amount of weight.

“I told you Tammy, you have real risks,” Smith said.

Tammy’s brother, Chris Slaton, responded, “If she doesn’t get the surgery, she’s gonna die because of her weight.”

The teaser also showed Tammy’s return to the rehab facility she’s spent time at amid her weight loss journey. While the Kentucky native wanted to put her energy into her new romance with Caleb Willingham, she continued to deal with health issues. At one point, doctors noted that her “oxygen’s dropping” as they ran to her bed.

Amid her health struggles, Tammy’s family expressed their concern and fear that “she’s gonna end up dead.”

In addition to Tammy’s hospitalization, the new season will also follow Amy’s second pregnancy.

“The doctor has concerns about this baby because I’m still morbidly obese,” Amy, 35, explained. She later ended up at the hospital when “things took a turn for the worst.”

The reality show will return more than one month after Tammy married Caleb in November 2022.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” the newlywed told People at the time. “I’m married now!”

While not much is known about her new man, Caleb is a patient at the same weight loss treatment center that Tammy lives at in Ohio. They met after the TV personality entered the rehab facility for her food addiction in November 2021.

Their love story, wedding planning process and ceremony is expected to be documented on the new season.

Season 4 of 1,000-Lb. Sisters will premiere on ​TLC on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET.