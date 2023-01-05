ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Mice in Your Home Naturally

Nobody wants to find (or hear) a mouse in the house. Mice can create several problems in your home, including smell, mess, damage, and sanitation issues—yuck. When dealing with mice, the first and most crucial step will be identifying with 100% certainty that you're dealing with mice and not some other critter. The activity and evidence left behind by mice can easily be confused with other animals, especially rats and bats. How do you know whether you're dealing with mice or something else, and what are the best natural methods to get rid of mice?
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Leather (Say Goodbye To Stubborn Stains)

Leather is a beautiful material — whether used for clothes, bags, upholstery, or car seats. It can last a long time when well-maintained. But what do you do about stains?. Since leather is prone to stains, it’s essential to arm yourself with all the right products, tools, and hacks. We’re here to show you how to remove stains from leather, so it always looks like the statement piece it’s meant to be.
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.

