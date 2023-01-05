Read full article on original website
Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group
It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
InFive: Rosie's update, school investigation expands and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Construction workers and local leaders gathered in Dumfries last week to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill into Rosie's Gaming Resort, set to open by year's end. 2. School investigation expands. Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the...
McLean panel presses Fairfax officials to accelerate environmental initiatives
Fairfax County should take steps to preserve more trees, examine impacts of synthetic-turf usage, continue stream-restoration efforts and fight climate change, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members said Jan. 4. The board approved testimony that Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Barbara Ryan will give at the Jan. 11 meeting...
Arlington civic association signs friendship pact with bucolic English community
The Arlington Heights Civic Association (AHCA) recently approved a Friendship Community Relationship between the association and Bibury Parish, a community located in Gloucestershire, England. “The purpose of the relationship is to open lines of communication between the AHCA and Bibury Parish to create an atmosphere of goodwill between the two...
“A home for 200 years and 200 more.” PWC’s Historic Preservation team tackles Brentsville’s Williams-Dawe House
If you’ve meandered through Brentsville, you may have noted the federal-style house with two chimneys that sits across from the courthouse. The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism’s Office of Historic Preservation became the proud owner of it – the Williams-Dawe house – in April. Perfect timing as this year is the town’s bicentennial.
Remembrance: Preston Caruthers helped build Northern Virginia
Preston Caruthers – a Northern Virginia developer, philanthropist and civic leader – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95. In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007.
McLean Citizens Assn. thanks acting MCC executive director for his efforts
Evan Braff may have stepped down in December after serving since August as the McLean Community Center’s acting executive director, but the McLean Citizens Association’s (MCA) board of directors on Jan. 4 unanimously passed a resolution commending him for leading the center through a difficult period. “He was...
Arlington taxpayers could be asked to pony up more for VRE subsidy
Arlington taxpayers would be on the hook for additional funding to help subsidize Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service in the next fiscal year, but the total funding from Arlington tax coffers would still be no higher than pre-pandemic levels. The draft fiscal 2024 VRE budget now being circulated proposes a...
'Shining star on 95:' The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries expected to open by year's end
Construction workers and local leaders gathered Jan. 5 to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill that will soon become a major tourist attraction and economic boon to Dumfries and Prince William County. Yates Construction was joined by elected officials and community members for a “topping-out” ceremony at the...
It took a while, but Arlington County Board has found its next auditor
After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor. Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that report directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.
Franklin seeking reelection in Woodbridge District
Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin is seeking reelection in Woodbridge. Franklin, who kicked off her campaign on Sunday, is the fourth member of the Board of County Supervisors to announce their intent to seek reelection. Franklin, a Democrat representing the Woodbridge District, was first elected in 2019. She defeated...
Miyares expands investigation into National Merit commendations to entire Fairfax County school division
Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards to the entire Fairfax County school system. Last week, Miyares launched a civil rights investigation into the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for the...
A year in review: Top photos in Culpeper from 2022
Culpeper County experienced numerous memorable events throughout 2022 such as its first professional rodeo, Wreaths Across America, countless sports games, the Piedmont Soap Box Derby and much more. Here's a glance back at some photos of those unforgettable moments.
InFive: Hot chicken comes to Woodbridge, an atomic age home and snow squalls
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. Did you see a little snow Sunday night? A wintry mix of precipitation brushed the area around 7 p.m., causing some visibility issues on the roads. Skies will clear today with a high temperature near 49 degrees and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
Snow squall moves through Stafford, Fredericksburg region
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning drivers to beware after a snow squall hit Sunday evening from Stafford to Orange counties. Forecasters said visibilities could drop to less than a half mile at times. The wintry precipitation started about 7 p.m. and extended along a...
High speed pursuit of motorcyclist across Fauquier County ends in West Virginia
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office engaged in a high-speed chase with a motorcyclist traveling north on U.S. 17 who was later arrested by Berkley County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Office after crossing the border into West Virginia, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. A Fauquier County sheriff's deputy...
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
Another lawsuit from former Prince William School Board chair appears headed to trial
The federal judge in Ryan Sawyers’ lawsuit against the Prince William County School Board and Patriot High School Principal Michael Bishop has allowed the case to move forward to a trial in the new year. In June, Sawyers filed a lawsuit against the School Board and Patriot High School...
Fairfax Station veteran draws on his service in new novels
Mark Roddy, an Air Force veteran from Fairfax Station, has written and published two books since his time in the military. After Roddy’s 24-year active-duty career in the Air Force, he took his talents to writing and released “Angela’s Letter” on Sept. 30 and his newest book, “Raven,” on Nov. 30.
Arlington wrestlers participate in multiple matches
In a Liberty District wrestling match, the visiting Yorktown Patriots had the lead at times, but lost to the Marshall Statesmen, 42-34. Marshall had six pins in the match. The match was the opening district action of the season for the Patriots. Earning pins for Yorktown in the high-school competition...
