Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
NFL Survivor League Player Loses Millions As Colts Collapse Vs. Texans
If you thought you were having a bad day, just be thankful you’re not the incredibly unlucky NFL survivor league player who lost out on at least $2 million when the Indianapolis Colts collapsed against the Houston Texans in Week 18. The player, known as “The Enemy Within,” participated...
Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown
A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
What Jaguars Win Over Titans Means For Patriots Playoff Hopes
The Jaguars bought the Patriots a bit of wiggle room Saturday night. Jacksonville’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field both clinched the AFC South title for the Jags and increased New England’s chances of landing the AFC’s third and final wild-card berth. The...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State. The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from...
Bills Share ‘Amazing’ Update On Damar Hamlin’s Miraculous Recovery
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced Monday the Bills safety was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. “He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery,” a statement read. The Bills also tweeted a pair of updates from two doctors, each of...
Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing
The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals Fire HC Kliff Kingsbury
Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals have fired Kingsbury after four seasons. The move comes a day after the Cardinals dropped their seventh straight game, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 4-13 record and missing the postseason for the third time in the past four years.
Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft
For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss To Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots fought hard Sunday afternoon, largely rising to the occasion amid an emotionally charged environment at Highmark Stadium. They deserve some credit for that. However, when the dust settled, New England suffered a season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This might’ve been a...
Jakobi Meyers Hints At Offseason Plans Before Hitting Free Agency
FOXBORO, Mass. — Impending free-agent receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed he would like to return to the New England Patriots after the team’s season-ending loss Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Meyers, though, hasn’t given thought to much else as it pertains to his contract situation.
This Stat Makes Missing Playoffs Sting More For Patriots, Fans
The New England Patriots’ season officially ended Sunday with a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That much is sure sting for the Patriots and their fans, but some added context makes their 8-9 season feel even worse. The Minnesota Vikings, who have cliched a top-three seed in...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Backs HC Mike McCarthy
Fresh off Week 18’s dud against the Washington Commanders, Cowboys fans are pondering if a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round could spell the end of Mike McCarthy’s run as Dallas’ head coach. Not according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who...
Why Jakobi Meyers Felt Patriots Offense Was ‘Frustrating’
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense seemed poised to take a step forward entering the 2022 season, as quarterback Mac Jones had made “dramatic” improvements entering his sophomore campaign with a New England skill position group that wasn’t lacking any depth. Fast-forward some five-plus months later,...
Simple Reason Bill Belichick Gets Blame For Patriots’ Lost Season
Honestly, it could all stop right there with that quote from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy on the eve of what became another lost season for New England. Belichick, responding to the first-guessing about his decision to effectively split offensive duties among himself,...
