ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown

A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
NESN

Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft

The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
NESN

Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State. The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing

The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Arizona Cardinals Fire HC Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals have fired Kingsbury after four seasons. The move comes a day after the Cardinals dropped their seventh straight game, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 4-13 record and missing the postseason for the third time in the past four years.
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft

For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss To Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots fought hard Sunday afternoon, largely rising to the occasion amid an emotionally charged environment at Highmark Stadium. They deserve some credit for that. However, when the dust settled, New England suffered a season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This might’ve been a...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Jakobi Meyers Hints At Offseason Plans Before Hitting Free Agency

FOXBORO, Mass. — Impending free-agent receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed he would like to return to the New England Patriots after the team’s season-ending loss Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Meyers, though, hasn’t given thought to much else as it pertains to his contract situation.
NESN

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Backs HC Mike McCarthy

Fresh off Week 18’s dud against the Washington Commanders, Cowboys fans are pondering if a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round could spell the end of Mike McCarthy’s run as Dallas’ head coach. Not according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Why Jakobi Meyers Felt Patriots Offense Was ‘Frustrating’

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense seemed poised to take a step forward entering the 2022 season, as quarterback Mac Jones had made “dramatic” improvements entering his sophomore campaign with a New England skill position group that wasn’t lacking any depth. Fast-forward some five-plus months later,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Simple Reason Bill Belichick Gets Blame For Patriots’ Lost Season

Honestly, it could all stop right there with that quote from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy on the eve of what became another lost season for New England. Belichick, responding to the first-guessing about his decision to effectively split offensive duties among himself,...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy