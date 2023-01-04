ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of voting continues for a new speaker of the House

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJtln_0k4UzKCP00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House convenes after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed on multiple ballots to get the 218 votes needed to become speaker.

Watch live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Latest update on Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker

» A disaster’: Speaker fight exposes GOP leadership vacuum

» The Jolt: Georgia Republicans split over bitter McCarthy speaker battle

» Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker

» US House has no members, no rules as speaker race drags on

