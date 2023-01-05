ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Wasatch Search and Rescue helps 21-year-old man severely injured in snowmobile crash

By Emily Ashcraft
 5 days ago
A 21-year-old man injured in a snowmobile crash was rescued by Wasatch Search and Rescue. | Wasatch County Search and Rescue

It took about 4½ hours for Wasatch County Search and Rescue volunteers to rescue a severely injured 21-year-old man near Currant Creek Peak on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook statement , an alert was sent through a Garmin Inreach Personal Locator with an SOS for the injured snowmobiler.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch Fire and Intermountain Life Flight were dispatched to the remote area. The statement said the man's injuries made it necessary to transport him out of the area with a medical helicopter, and then he was taken to a hospital.

The extent of the man's injuries and his current condition are not known.

"Special thanks to all who assisted on a very remote call today," the statement said.

