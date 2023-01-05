Brandon Miller named to Midseason Wooden Award Watch List

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been incredible out of the gate starting the season 12-2 with a handful of top-10 wins already. A large reason for that success is five-star true freshman Brandon miller.

Coming out of high school, Miller was the No. 5 small forward in the country and the No. 14 player overall. Upon his arrival in Tuscaloosa, Miller has been nothing short of the best player for the Tide this season averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists through his first 14 collegiate games.

For his outstanding efforts to start the Tide’s 2022-2023 campaign, Miller has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 watch list. The Wooden Award is given out annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players.

If Miller continues to carry the Tide and push for a No. 1 seed come March, he will have a very legitimate case!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!