Nevada State

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah ‘stalked and harassed’ woman after reality star had affair with her husband, restraining order claims

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
JEN Shah allegedly stalked and harassed a woman who claimed that the reality star was having an affair with their husband.

The RHOSLC star, 49, is alleged to have shown up at the house of the woman at 2.30am in 2019 after she accused Jen - who is married to Sharrieff Shah - of having an affair with her husband.

Jen Shah reportedly stalked and harassed a woman after having an alleged affair with their husband Credit: Bravo
The 49-year-old allegedly showed up at the woman's house at 2.30am following an argument back in 2019 Credit: AP

The mystery woman, who has not been named, filed for a restraining order in Nevada shortly after, TMZ reported.

The reported affair was exposed when the woman sent screenshots of texts between her husband and Jen, to the reality star's husband Sharrieff, the woman claimed.

She said that Jen then tried to confront her but she ignored the Bravo star.

Jen then reportedly drove across state lines to see the woman in person, allegedly showing up on her doorstep at 2.30am.

The woman said she called the cops on Jen and her temporary restraining order was later granted.

Jen's attorney Priya Chaudhry has denied the allegations, telling TMZ: "We have proof that this woman is lying about this alleged affair.

"An email from this woman to Ms. Shah's husband dated 4 days after the restraining order in which she acknowledges that there was no affair.

"This scorned woman lied to the prosecutors in an attempt to exact her own revenge against Jen Shah."

Jen and former football player Sharrieff have been married for 28 years and share two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

In 2021, she admitted that Sharrieff wanted to file for divorce weeks before her arrest, but that the couple got through it and were in couples therapy.

The woman who filed the restraining order reportedly contacted the FBI with a letter to make them aware of her case ahead of Jen's federal fraud sentencing on Friday.

TELEMARKETING SCHEME

Jen has been accused of putting together a $5million telemarketing scheme that preyed on hundreds of elderly people.

Prosecutors this week asked the court to consider the restraining order in Jen's case, claiming the information is relevant and indicative of the reality star's character.

In March 2021, Jen was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Last July, the Real Housewives star pleaded guilty to the charges.

JAIL TIME

Prosecutors are asking for her to spend 10 years in prison, but Jen's attorney is pushing for three.

In the indictment obtained by The U.S. Sun, Jen and her business partner, Stuart Smith, who was charged with the same crimes, had a "Business Opportunity Scheme" where they "sold alleged services" to help make the alleged victim's companies more efficient or profitable.

According to court papers, this included "tax preparations or website design services."

The victims were "elderly and did not own a computer".

Jennifer and Stuart made efforts to conceal their roles in the Business Opportunity Scheme.

In one example, they used encrypted messaging apps to communicate with others involved in this scheme.

The scheme ran from 2012 to March 2021, according to the indictment.

Jen - who has been married to Sharrieff since 1994 - allegedly had an affair wit the woman's husband Credit: Instagram
The restraining order was unearthed ahead of Jen's wire fraud sentencing Credit: Getty Images - Getty
She was accused of putting together a $5million telemarketing scheme that preyed on hundreds of elderly people Credit: Bravo

