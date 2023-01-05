ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pat Zimm
4d ago

Yeah, right after it was exposed that this crypto tool visited the WH 4 or 5 times. Biden and the DNC were aware if who he was and he gave millions to the democrats, including her. She's just getting out if dodge.

Brian Manuel
4d ago

Of course!!!! She's a terrible senator and a worse human being. I'm from Michigan and a relative of my stepmother was an intern at Stabenows home office here. She had to leave after a few months because of this senators behavior. Condescending, rude, blaming staff for her own inadequacy..you get the picture....as for SBF...yes, get out while you can...

Harry Callahan
4d ago

🎼Dum-da-dum-dum🎶. But, of course, with the corrupt FBI and Justice Department there probably won't even be an inquiry.The money changers are in charge.

CoinTelegraph

US senator behind efforts to pass major crypto bill won’t seek re-election

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, chair of the United States Senate Agriculture Committee, has announced that she will be leaving office in 2025. In a Jan. 5 announcement, Stabenow said she would finish the remainder of her six-year term in the Senate, then “pass the torch” to other U.S. lawmakers. The senator was one of the lawmakers behind the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, or DCCPA — a bill aimed at establishing additional regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies and the role thathe Commodity Futures Trading Commission would play in overseeing digital assets.
