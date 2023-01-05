Chester Marcel Cahoon, 71, of Swan Quarter went on to his eternal home on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on July 16, 1951, and raised in Swan Quarter, North Carolina, Chester was the oldest son of James Marcel Cahoon and Patricia Brinn Cahoon and big brother to Lyle Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Rory Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Kevin Cahoon of Greensboro and the late Dawn Cahoon. Chester’s childhood was filled with many days on the farm, hunting, and out on the water.

SWAN QUARTER, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO