Beaufort County, NC

James E. Cherry

Mr. James Elbert Cherry, age 86, a resident of Gallberry Road, Washington, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Mr. Cherry was...
WASHINGTON, NC
Belhaven Police Department: December 31, 2022-January 5, 2023

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Belhaven Police Department for the period of Dec. 31, 2022 through January 5, 2023. Most block locations and incident occurrence times are not noted. December 31. Larceny at US Highway 264 Bypass. January 1. No incidents reported. January 2. “FIOR”...
BELHAVEN, NC
James Lynal Mitchell

Mr. James L. Mitchell, age 77, a resident of Grantsboro, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Grantsbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Grantsboro. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington. Mr. Mitchell...
GRANTSBORO, NC
Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington for the sweetest reason

Essy’s Sweet Bakery is bringing back Mexican-American breads and baked goods Washington residents enjoyed from La Perla Panaderia. The co-owner of Essy’s, Esmeralda Chavez, is the sister of Heri Chavez who owned La Perla. Essy’s opened on Friday, Jan. 6 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Beaufort...
WASHINGTON, NC
Stephen “Tommy” Mason

Stephen “Tommy” Mason, 61, a resident of Washington, NC, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to assist the Mason family.
WASHINGTON, NC
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
City leaders take action after homicide rate doubles in 2022

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city establishes a crime task force in an effort to lower crime rates and provide resources for families in need. Before the end of 2022, a community forum was hosted by the city of Kinston in hopes of curbing the violence. What came from it, was the crime task force.
KINSTON, NC
Changes coming to Greenville social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts. City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. Police say on Friday, January 6th around 11:30 a.m., they responded to ECU Health Medical Center in reference to an individual who was dropped off at the emergency department earlier that day with stab wounds. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of the school resource officer stabbed with a pen at a Friday night basketball game. The sheriff’s office said it was Deputy Kelly Tate. She got one stitch and is now back on the job.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
Crime task force established in Kinston

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has established a crime task force that includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and other organizations. The group will meet monthly to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The first meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday...
KINSTON, NC
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
LA GRANGE, NC
Chester Marcel Cahoon

Chester Marcel Cahoon, 71, of Swan Quarter went on to his eternal home on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on July 16, 1951, and raised in Swan Quarter, North Carolina, Chester was the oldest son of James Marcel Cahoon and Patricia Brinn Cahoon and big brother to Lyle Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Rory Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Kevin Cahoon of Greensboro and the late Dawn Cahoon. Chester’s childhood was filled with many days on the farm, hunting, and out on the water.
SWAN QUARTER, NC
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
January sheds light on human trafficking, efforts to stop it

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Human trafficking takes on many forms and isn’t just about what we see on TV and the movies. In light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, WNCT digital reporter Shannon Baker sat down with Pam Strickland, founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking, to find out more about the different types of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
NCDOT: Airport contributes $25.6 million to economy

Washington-Warren Airport (KOCW) contributes $25.6 million to the state’s economy each year, according to a report released by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation. KOCW’s share is part of more than $72 billion contributed by North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports, which support nearly 330,000 jobs...
WASHINGTON, NC

