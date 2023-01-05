Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman pleaded guilty in court for drug charges. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Kelsey Gray, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty in District Court. Officials said Gray was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and a speeding infraction. Her sentencing will take place...
News Channel Nebraska
FREMONT, Neb. -- A man from Fremont was found dead inside of an apartment in Council Bluffs, Iowa. According to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of S 4th St. at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday for a report of gunshots heard inside the building.
News Channel Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
News Channel Nebraska
WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A crash took place Monday morning on Industrial Highway at about 10:00 a.m. According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred after 76-year-old Dean Mann, of Winside, lost control of his pickup truck. Officials said Mann was driving westbound about...
News Channel Nebraska
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
norfolkneradio.com
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont police attempted to stop a vehicle at 1:50 Friday morning at Jensen and H Street. The vehicle did not stop after emergency lights were activated. The vehicle continued to drive forward until pulling into a driveway. The driver, Roel Flores Jr., 25, of Fremont fled on foot but was...
siouxlandnews.com
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
News Channel Nebraska
NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its first boys basketball rankings for the 2022-23 season. NCN ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's Senior Sports Reporters: Brandon Aksamit, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively. RANK - TEAM - RECORD. CLASS A. Bellevue West (12-0) Gretna (9-1)
