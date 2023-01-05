2022 FCS National Championship: North Dakota State vs South Dakota State Preview, Prediction, How to Watch

Read full article on original website
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
‘We feed off each other’: SDSU dominates NDSU in title game
FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team claimed their first ever National Championship on Sunday. KELOLAND’S Grant Sweeter has more on the Jacks big win. SDSU has leaned on their rushing offense all season and they did that Sunday when the Jacks rushed for 299 yards in the FCS Title Game. “The 605 hogs […]
South Dakota State Wins First FCS Title with Dominant 45-21 Victory over NDSU in Frisco
During last Friday’s press conference, South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier reflected on his team’s loss in the national title game back in May of 2021 to Sam Houston and admitted to media members “We stayed on the field and watched the trophy presentation. It was a decision our players made ... in the end it got to their hearts.”
Monday reaction to the FCS Title Game
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - A number of streaks ended for the North Dakota State football team Sunday in Texas. The Bison are now 9-1 in Frisco. They are now 39-1 following a bye. They are now 27-1 wearing the Harvest helmets and they are now 4-1 against the Jackrabbits in the F.C.S. playoffs.
Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The season may not have been over for very long, but the Bison coaching staff has reportedly already seen a shakeup. According to numerous sources, including ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Defensive Coordinator David Braun will be taking the same position with Northwestern. Braun has...
Road to Frisco: less than 24 hours until the big game!
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - On the eve of the FCS National Championship, both the Bison and Jackrabbits are done with practices for the year. All that’s left to do is play the game. It’s the second time in FCS history that both teams are out of the Missouri Valley.
North Dakota State defeats South Dakota 73-61
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacari White’s 18 points helped North Dakota State defeat South Dakota 73-61 on Saturday. White was 6-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line for the Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit League). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Grant Nelson shot […]
LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship
SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
Thousands attend Jackrabbit pep rally in Frisco ahead of big game
Thousands of fans have made their way to Frisco for the game this weekend, and Saturday night the SDSU Alumni Association hosted a pep rally for Jackrabbit fans.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
Two injured in Deuel County crash
CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend. Authorities say it happened west of Clear Lake just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. A white SUV was southbound when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a black SUV.
West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog
(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
Triebold earns Eagle Scout Award
Wyatt Triebold, son of Angela and Wayne Triebold (Oriska native) has earned the Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouting’s highest rank. Triebold, a senior, has been a member of Troop DXVI since he crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 524 as an Arrow of Light Webelos in 2016. Wyatt shared that he had worked through the levels of scouts, leading him to his recently awarded rank as an Eagle Scout. He says that “meeting people he would not have otherwise met,” has been his favorite part of his journey through scouts and that has taken him to places/camps that he wouldn’t have went to without his involvement in the organization.
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. Emergency crews were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of 17th Street East. Roads are blocked, so drivers should avoid the area.
FFD responds to a South Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. Stay with Valley News Live as we work to learn more details.
