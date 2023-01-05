2022 FCS National Championship: North Dakota State vs South Dakota State Preview, Prediction, How to Watch

Wyatt Triebold, son of Angela and Wayne Triebold (Oriska native) has earned the Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouting’s highest rank. Triebold, a senior, has been a member of Troop DXVI since he crossed over from Cub Scout Pack 524 as an Arrow of Light Webelos in 2016. Wyatt shared that he had worked through the levels of scouts, leading him to his recently awarded rank as an Eagle Scout. He says that “meeting people he would not have otherwise met,” has been his favorite part of his journey through scouts and that has taken him to places/camps that he wouldn’t have went to without his involvement in the organization.

ORISKA, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO