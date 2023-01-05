ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

WGAU

Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON — (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
TYLER, TX
Austin Chronicle

Death Row Inmates Say Expired Drug Makes Execution Painful, Cruel

Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023, more than in all of last year. The first three prisoners facing death – Robert Fratta (tomorrow night, Jan. 10), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – are asking that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
KLTV

Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
TYLER, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO units finds gunshot victim at Bush's Chicken

ODESSA, Texas — According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday night, ECSO units were sent to Bush's Chicken on 1705 N County Rd W in reference to a gunshot victim who was driven to that location. The victim was then transported to the Medical Center Hospital...
WEST ODESSA, TX
seguintoday.com

Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas

(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX

