Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife
HOUSTON — (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state's harsh solitary confinement practices
Texas prisoners are sending a message to state lawmakers by not eating until the harsh treatment is addressed, which often includes keeping them in solitary confinement for years or even decades.
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
Austin Chronicle
Death Row Inmates Say Expired Drug Makes Execution Painful, Cruel
Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023, more than in all of last year. The first three prisoners facing death – Robert Fratta (tomorrow night, Jan. 10), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – are asking that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
VIDEO: Texas Inmate Busts Out Transport Van Window, Makes Run For It
A Texas inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail transport van on January 3. A video captured by a TikTok user shows the inmate making a run for it, but his freedom didn’t last for long. Investigators say Timothy Chappelle escaped by
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
KLTV
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
ECSO units finds gunshot victim at Bush's Chicken
ODESSA, Texas — According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday night, ECSO units were sent to Bush's Chicken on 1705 N County Rd W in reference to a gunshot victim who was driven to that location. The victim was then transported to the Medical Center Hospital...
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok
TikTok users captured the inmate running through town.
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
WFAA
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Democrats are to blame for lack of rape/incest exceptions in Texas abortion law
DALLAS — While state lawmakers are eager to tackle a number of issues during the upcoming legislative session, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says one priority stands above the rest: lowering property taxes. The Republican leader wants to raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners, which reduces the taxable...
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
seguintoday.com
Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas
(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
Man linked to statewide Walmart thefts pleads guilty in local case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Galveston man who had about two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to theft of electronics from Walmart’s has pleaded guilty to his charge in Wichita Falls. Robert Lee Williams pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 today, January 6, 2023, in 30th District Court. His agreement was for a […]
KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
fox4news.com
Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders
DALLAS - The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors. The governor's letter...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
Wild Video Shows Texas Thief Jumping Through Truck Window To Steal Cash
The whole thing was caught on camera.
