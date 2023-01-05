Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023, more than in all of last year. The first three prisoners facing death – Robert Fratta (tomorrow night, Jan. 10), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – are asking that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.

1 DAY AGO