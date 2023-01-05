ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

F-Series Sales Trouble

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QidCA_0k4Ukt2v00 Ford Motor Co. ( NYSE: F ) recently announced that its F-Series remained the best-selling American vehicle in 2022. That keeps up a string that goes back 41 years. Total sales for the pickup line reached 640,000. What Ford did not say is that F-Series sales were in trouble. (Check out the good, the bad and the ugly of owning a Ford F-150 .)

Through the first 11 months of the year, F-Series sales reached 578,881, down 12.8% compared to 2021. It is unlikely that trend changed in December. Ford’s sales of the F-Series are in trouble.

Ford continued to release news about sales without releasing context. It bragged about total November sales results when unit sales dropped 7.8% to 146,364.

Ford’s comments about the F-Series' success were glowing. Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, said, "The Ford truck team’s ability to anticipate customer needs, continuously innovate, and provide best-in-class levels of capability and performance has helped make F-Series the sales leader time and time again." This ignores the unit sales problem. Galhotra does not seem to think year-over-year figures are important.

Another important analysis of Ford’s sales shows that F-Series sales are 36% of Ford’s U.S. total. The F-Series sales decline spells broader trouble. Ford’s earnings have to be challenged when its flagship has problems.
ALSO READ: Cars That Have Been Completely Redesigned for 2023
The news is another reason Ford’s shares have dropped 50% in the past year. Shares of rival Toyota are off 31%, but that is better than the overall market.

A tip of the hat to Ford’s management for another comment to investors that is short of a fair and reasonable standard.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 121

Guest
5d ago

All vehicles are simply extremely overpriced ! Non saavy consumers over the years have hurt us all in the wallet & the market and this economy just cannot bear any more .

Reply(2)
46
Chris
4d ago

all new trucks forgot what they are: working pickup trucks. just because 10% of "truck buyers" are stupid and want high trim packages doesn't mean everyone does. all that stuff is nice, and unneeded. don't make stuff like cameras, big touch screens, auto stop/start, "emergency braking", 24 airbags, and other things that found there way in to a pickup truck in the last 15 years standard. what happened to the 2 door bench seat option?

Reply
19
callinguout
4d ago

I make very good money.. I had my share of new trucks.. paying $50k min for a truck is Ridiculous!! I will never buy new again!!

Reply(6)
13
Related
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
insideevs.com

US: General Motors Plug-In Car Sales Hit A New Record In Q4 2022

General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

154K+
Followers
91K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy