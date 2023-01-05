Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news

There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A friend and business partner of Hamlin provided an initial update on his condition and continued to give a few vaguely optimistic updates , but now the Bills have a crucial and hopeful update to share.

On Thursday morning, the Buffalo Bills shared a statement revealing that Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” and appears to be “neurologically intact.”

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin a the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received,” the Bills statement read.

This is obviously an absolutely massive and very hopeful update from the team. Hamlin has been showered with support throughout this entire horrifying process, and it’s quite clear that he will continue to have the support of the entire NFL world as he continues his recovery.

