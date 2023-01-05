Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Related
813area.com
Traveling to Tampa for a Day? Here's How to Make the Best of Your Visit
You've decided to take a one-day trip to Tampa, maybe to decompress or just see what this beautiful city has to offer. Well, we have two things to say to you - first, your decision to visit this city is great, and second, you can be sure to have loads of fun! This enchanting city has tons of activities that you can enjoy and create happy core memories.
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
stupiddope.com
20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers
Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
Man hit by train near Busch Blvd. in Tampa
Tampa Police said one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train late Tuesday morning.
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens, The Mill closes St. Pete location, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And the 3rd annual Sweet & Spicy festival takes over Tampa’s Riverwalk next weekend.
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
Tampa's Sunset Music Festival announces phase one 2023 lineup, including Slander, Audien and more
Slander, Audien, Hannah Wants and Zomboy are among the highlights.
mor-tv.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
fox13news.com
St. Pete man builds business based on passion for Polynesian culture
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete man’s passion for collecting Tiki mugs has gone from a hobby to a full-blown business. Twenty years ago, John Mulder and his wife Janet were in a thrift store and found a Tiki mug that kicked off his collection. "I've always been...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Krispy Kreme, Biscoff team up bringing new doughnuts to U.S. for first time ever
Biscoff cookies have officially landed at Krispy Kreme.
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
Business owner says city's water project is destroying his livelihood
Moving to Tampa from California, when Derrick and Sierra Iglesia saw Old Seminole Heights for the first time, they were mesmerized.
City of Tampa moving closer to Downtown Riverwalk expansion
Last spring, the US Department of Transportation approved a $24 million grant to expand the Riverwalk and link it to more neighborhoods west of Hillsborough River.
Tampa councilman’s paycheck garnished for unpaid business debt
A court ruled that Tampa should hold 25% of Joseph Citro’s paycheck— which is funded by taxpayers—until the debt is paid back to a bank
wild941.com
ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa
It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
Comments / 2