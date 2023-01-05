ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling to Tampa for a Day? Here's How to Make the Best of Your Visit

You've decided to take a one-day trip to Tampa, maybe to decompress or just see what this beautiful city has to offer. Well, we have two things to say to you - first, your decision to visit this city is great, and second, you can be sure to have loads of fun! This enchanting city has tons of activities that you can enjoy and create happy core memories.
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers

Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa

It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
