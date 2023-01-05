Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Offensive CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
What Anderson Cooper—Who Lost Dad at 10—Said About Prince Harry Diana Grief
"One of the things that surprised me and interested me was how the loss of his mother when he was 12 years old completely altered the course of the rest of his life," said Cooper of Harry.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Prince Harry Still Talking After Hours of Oprah, Netflix
Prince Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to promote his memoir "Spare" and continued to criticize members of the royal family.
Prince Harry Reveals Weeping Staff and Why Meghan Markle's PA Quit
Prince Harry disputes Meghan Markle bullied her PA out of the royal family as he revealed poisonous atmosphere that "Will blamed" on "one person. Meg."
Prince Harry Interview Fails to Rival King Charles' TV Pulling Power
New figures show that less than half of Brits tuned in for Harry's tell-all ITV interview than watched Charles' first Christmas speech.
Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Slammed for Saying She Needed Conservatorship
Jason Trawick, who dated to Britney Spears for over a year, says the conservatorship put in place by her father was justified at the time.
Artist Who Painted Royal Family Doesn't Recognize Who Harry Has Become
Nicky Philipps told Newsweek that William and Harry seemed "very, very close" when she painted them in 2009 and would even "finish each other's sentences."
Bride Sharing Her 'Bad' $300 Make-Up for Wedding Splits Views
Some users on TikTok said the makeup job was "not worth $300," while others were confused.
Judge Judy Hints Harry, Meghan Are 'Selfish' Amid Royal Fallout—'Spoiled'
Reality TV star Judge Judy Sheindlin told a British morning show that had a grandchild of hers behaved as Harry and Meghan have she would be "furious."
Golden Globes Live Updates: Jerrod Carmichael Monologue Dubbed 'Awkward'
The host and stand-up comic referenced the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association's recent race scandals.
Timothée Chalamet's Audition Revelation Reignites Nepo Baby Discussion
Chalamet's family connections have been scrutinized on social media, after the actor's agent said that he "hasn't auditioned for anything in more than 7 years."
Which 'Single's Inferno' Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?
The dramatic finale of the Korean dating show's second season saw several cast members get coupled up. But did they stay together?
Golden Globes 2023 Will Be Less Glitzy in TV Comeback After Controversies
The awards show has been marred by accusations of racism, corruption, lack of diversity and sexual misconduct in previous years.
Prince Harry Slams Queen's Right-Hand Woman Angela Kelly Over 'Tiaragate'
Harry has described his grandmother's closest aide, Angela Kelly, as "obstructive" and a "troublemaker" who he "didn't need as an enemy."
