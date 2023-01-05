Read full article on original website
Related
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene's Testy Exchange Caught on Camera
The two GOP lawmakers had been on opposite sides of the battle to get Kevin McCarthy elected as House speaker.
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
Ted Lieu Points Out Jim Jordan Ignored Subpoena as GOP Threatens More
The new House GOP leadership has pledged to make extensive use of subpoenas in pursuit of its agenda.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Fight for Speaker Wasn't About McCarthy or the GOP. It Was About America | Opinion
The 20 members of the House who braved the contempt of their colleagues are now receiving the applause of those who recognize the significance of this moment.
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
GOP Preemptively Strikes Down Ethics Probe Into Actions of Four Republicans
New rules voted for by the House mean the Office of Congressional Ethics may not have means to investigate those who defied the Jan. 6 subpoenas.
Arizona Republicans Ditch Katie Hobbs' First State of the State Address
The new Democratic governor, however, received a standing ovation from Democrats when discussing the state's water crisis and more funds for public education.
Republican Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Her Own Party on Abortion
"What we're doing this week is paying lip service to life," Congresswoman Nancy Mace said as she pushes for her GOP colleagues to pivot on abortion rights.
Donald Trump Receives Summons as He's Sued for Millions Over Jan. 6 'Conspiracy'
The partner of a Capitol police officer who died after suffering two strokes during the Jan. 6 riots is suing the former president for $10 million.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Donald Trump Indictment Threat Grows Closer
The special grand jury in Fulton County was dissolved on Monday, handing over a report to the DA and bringing her one step closer to bringing charges.
Republicans' Fragile Unity Faces New Threat
The Republicans' narrow majority in the House could prove to be a challenge when it comes to impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed by Infowars Viewers: 'Fraud'
The Georgia congresswoman's backing of Kevin McCarthy for House speaker seems to have cost her the support of Infowars viewers.
DOJ Faces New Nightmare in Prosecuting Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland's investigation into Trump's mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago has been upended again—this time, by his own boss.
Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Leave Texas with MAGA Hat in Hand?
The U.S. president's first visit to the Southern border as leader was not without controversy, but did he keep Trump's trademark accessory?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Shouldn't Be 'Punching Bag' After Vote Fury
The Georgia Republican defended herself from right-wing attacks after backing Kevin McCarthy for House speaker.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1091M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0