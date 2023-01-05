ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
wymt.com

Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth. The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
southarkansassun.com

Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved

Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
whopam.com

Local legislators discuss bill to reduce income tax

The Kentucky House approved legislation during the first week of the General Assembly session to reduce the state income tax by a half-point in January of next year to an even 4 percent and local lawmakers are on-board with eventually getting the state to zero income tax. Representative Myron Dossett...
WKYT 27

Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising, and it’s more than just inflation. For today’s Good Question, Paula asks, Why is the price of eggs so high?. Steve McClain with the Kentucky...
Kentucky Lantern

Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus

FRANKFORT — I’ll say this for the pleasant delusion that has settled over the Capitol like Kentucky River fog: It’s bipartisan.  Politicians on both sides of the aisle appear convinced that their virtuous policies and economic acumen account for state government’s record-high revenue surplus. No one gives credit where credit is due — to the […] The post Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
103GBF

What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?

As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
