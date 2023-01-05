ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Howard Brown Health workers' strike ending; police called to protest site Wednesday

 5 days ago

Last day of Howard Brown Health strike today; police called during protest yesterday 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A three-day strike by union workers at Howard Brown Health centers in Chicago is coming to an end on Thursday.

The Illinois Nurses Association has accused Howard Brown Health of treating staff unethically, and illegally laying off more than 60 employees on De. 30 after failing to bargain in good faith. The union also said Howard Brown Health has not shown sufficient proof of a financial deficit that would necessitate the layoffs.

Union workers began a three-day strike on Tuesday , holding a series of protests outside various Howard Brown Health locations.

Police were called to one of the union's protests on Wednesday outside the Brown Elephant resale shop in Andersonville, which helps raise money for Howard Brown Health.

The union said private security at the Brown Elephant called Chicago police, making them feel unsafe; but Howard Brown Health said picketers surrounded a mother and daughter and blocked them from entering the resale shop. The company claimed, after security escorted the mother and daughter inside, they expressed fear for their safety if they exited the store while the picketers were outside.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said he was called about the situation at the Brown Elephant, and after getting conflicting accounts from the union and Howard Brown Health, he spoke to the woman and daughter, who said they were not afraid or concerned for their safety.

"It is disappointing to see an institution like Howard Brown Health, which does so much for our community, misrepresent what occurred today in attempts to undermine those seeking to have a fair negotiation and to protect their members," Vasquez said in a statement.

Howard Brown Health said it filed a charge against the Illinois Nurses Association with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the union of unlawful and intimidating conduct in the picket line at the Brown Elephant in Andersonville.

