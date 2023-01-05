Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst University Awarded $40,000 in Grant Funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education
The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded 39 institutions of higher education and post-secondary education It's On Us PA grants of up to $60,000 each, totaling more than $1.3 million. Governor Tom Wolf established It's On Us PA roughly seven years ago. It's On Us PA is the nation's first statewide...
erienewsnow.com
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
CELORON, NY (Erie News Now) — A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges...
erienewsnow.com
Burger King Classic Brings in New Customers for Local Businesses
The 39th annual Burger King Classic, which brings in some of the best high school basketball teams from across the country, concluded tonight. The tournament brought in dozens of players, all of whom needed to be fed, housed, and entertained while in Erie. "They went over [to Splash Lagoon], and...
Most of New York state is in a snow drought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
erienewsnow.com
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
erienewsnow.com
Embracing Hardship: Buffalo NY Resident Reacts to a Year of Adversity
BUFFALO, NY (Erie News Now) — Buffalo residents have endured several hardships in the past year. Damar Hamlin’s injury is just one of many life-or-death situations residents have witnessed. Andrew Rutski, a retired corrections officer in the state of New York, has lived in Buffalo his entire life....
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York
It has been one week since the New York State gas tax holiday ended but there is good news across the state. Gas prices continue to trend downwards in 2023. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.45. That is down 22 cents from last month and is down 3 cents from January of 2022.
Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
2 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed, including 3-year-old that drowned
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that additional blizzard deaths have been confirmed, the total death toll in Erie County now rising to 43. The two confirmed deaths include a woman found in a tent and a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
nyspnews.com
Concord man arrested following a domestic dispute
On January 3, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Ronald M. Miller., 44, of Concord, NY, for Criminal Contempt 1st. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Pratham Road in the town of Sardinia. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Miller. He was arrested and processed at SP Boston. Miller was arraigned at the town of Sardinia Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
