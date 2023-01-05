ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Burger King Classic Brings in New Customers for Local Businesses

The 39th annual Burger King Classic, which brings in some of the best high school basketball teams from across the country, concluded tonight. The tournament brought in dozens of players, all of whom needed to be fed, housed, and entertained while in Erie. "They went over [to Splash Lagoon], and...
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County

A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Embracing Hardship: Buffalo NY Resident Reacts to a Year of Adversity

BUFFALO, NY (Erie News Now) — Buffalo residents have endured several hardships in the past year. Damar Hamlin’s injury is just one of many life-or-death situations residents have witnessed. Andrew Rutski, a retired corrections officer in the state of New York, has lived in Buffalo his entire life....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?

We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York

It has been one week since the New York State gas tax holiday ended but there is good news across the state. Gas prices continue to trend downwards in 2023. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.45. That is down 22 cents from last month and is down 3 cents from January of 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Resident Charged with Menacing

An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Williams Street Fire

A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
BRADFORD, PA
nyspnews.com

Concord man arrested following a domestic dispute

On January 3, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Ronald M. Miller., 44, of Concord, NY, for Criminal Contempt 1st. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Pratham Road in the town of Sardinia. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Miller. He was arrested and processed at SP Boston. Miller was arraigned at the town of Sardinia Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.
CONCORD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
JAMESTOWN, NY

