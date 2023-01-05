Idaho Gov. Brad Little is sworn in for his second term on the steps of the State Capitol building on January 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Gov. Brad Little will deliver the State of the State address at 1 p.m. today from the House chambers inside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. The speech is open to the public, but seating will be limited with all the VIP guests, public officials and family members of elected officials expected to crowd into public seating galleries Monday. For those who can’t make it to the Statehouse, Idaho Public Television will broadcast the address live at 1 p.m. Mountain Time / noon Pacific Time. The Idaho in Session service will also stream the address live, for free, online.

