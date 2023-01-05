ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Each year a vigil organized by the homeless nonprofit Straight from the Streets recognizes those who died in Southern Nevada. (Photo courtesy Straight from the Streets) While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs

Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her inaugural State of the State address on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus plans to sue Hobbs over executive order protecting LGBTQ employees

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, speaks at a Jan. 9, 2023, press conference. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. The Arizona Freedom Caucus, an offshoot of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, said Monday that it plans to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for executive orders she issued in her first week on the job.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona’s new political reality: A split government

The Arizona Capitol in the early morning hours on Jan. 5, 2023, before a public inauguration ceremony for Gov. Katie Hobbs and other statewide elected officials. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. For nearly 14 years, Republicans have controlled the most important levers of power at the state Capitol,...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement

Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Education funding, property taxes expected to be big issues in 2023 Idaho legislative session

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is sworn in for his second term on the steps of the State Capitol building on January 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Gov. Brad Little will deliver the State of the State address at 1 p.m. today from the House chambers inside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. The speech is open to the public, but seating will be limited with all the VIP guests, public officials and family members of elected officials expected to crowd into public seating galleries Monday. For those who can’t make it to the Statehouse, Idaho Public Television will broadcast the address live at 1 p.m. Mountain Time / noon Pacific Time. The Idaho in Session service will also stream the address live, for free, online.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

CMP-backed group submits petitions for ballot question to block consumer-owned utility

Central Maine Power lineworkers. | From the New England Clean Energy Connect Facebook page. A political group affiliated with Central Maine Power has submitted petitions to place a referendum on the November 2023 ballot that aims to thwart another ballot initiative to replace Maine’s unpopular investor-owned utilities with a nonprofit power company.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities praised by advocates

A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making. Advocates praised the passage and signing of the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act, introduced with bipartisan sponsors as House Bill 281. The bill...
newsfromthestates.com

County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule

The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
newsfromthestates.com

New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle

A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. With the effects of West Virginia’s Hope scholarship in its first year, and its impact on public school funding yet to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership

Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legislature needs to follow energy-efficient building recommendations

Energy-efficient construction is more climate friendly, more comfortable and cheaper to own over the long run. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In the last couple of years, Oregon experienced unprecedented and extreme heat waves and wildfires, resulting from climate change. During these events, those fortunate enough to have comfortable homes and workplaces can go inside to escape the heat and smoke.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy