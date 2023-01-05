Read full article on original website
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Each year a vigil organized by the homeless nonprofit Straight from the Streets recognizes those who died in Southern Nevada. (Photo courtesy Straight from the Streets) While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.
As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs
Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her inaugural State of the State address on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans.
Arizona Freedom Caucus plans to sue Hobbs over executive order protecting LGBTQ employees
Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, speaks at a Jan. 9, 2023, press conference. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. The Arizona Freedom Caucus, an offshoot of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, said Monday that it plans to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for executive orders she issued in her first week on the job.
Bills filed ahead of Alaska legislative session seek changes to health care, social justice
Several bills prefiled for the Alaska Legislative session that starts next week focus on health care and social justice issues, like abortion, access to contraceptives and marriage equality – bills and resolutions the Legislature has seen before. Marriage equality guarantee proposed. House Joint Resolution 1 seeks to amend the...
Arizona’s new political reality: A split government
The Arizona Capitol in the early morning hours on Jan. 5, 2023, before a public inauguration ceremony for Gov. Katie Hobbs and other statewide elected officials. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. For nearly 14 years, Republicans have controlled the most important levers of power at the state Capitol,...
Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement
Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
Iowa House Republicans are proposing student scholarships in place of increased state aid for public universities. (Photo illustration via Canva) When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no...
New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry
Pump jacks are pictured near homes east of Longmont, Colo. on June 24, 2020. (Andy Bosselman for Newsline) Monthly oil production in Colorado rebounded to over 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, putting it on track to produce more oil than all but four other states. But with employment and...
An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh
Something unusual happened last week in Pennsylvania. In a bit of a surprise, a coalition of Republicans and Democrats selected Rep. Mark Rozzi, from Berks County, as Speaker of the House. With a closely-divided House, his was a compromise selection. In his post-election remarks, Speaker Rozzi declared his independence: “I...
Education funding, property taxes expected to be big issues in 2023 Idaho legislative session
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is sworn in for his second term on the steps of the State Capitol building on January 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Gov. Brad Little will deliver the State of the State address at 1 p.m. today from the House chambers inside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. The speech is open to the public, but seating will be limited with all the VIP guests, public officials and family members of elected officials expected to crowd into public seating galleries Monday. For those who can’t make it to the Statehouse, Idaho Public Television will broadcast the address live at 1 p.m. Mountain Time / noon Pacific Time. The Idaho in Session service will also stream the address live, for free, online.
Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal
A technician inspects the leaves of cannabis plants growing inside a controlled environment. Photo by Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg Creative via Getty Images. As the General Assembly prepares to hash out final details for legalized recreational use of cannabis in Maryland, lawmakers are learning more about the potential scale of the industry.
CMP-backed group submits petitions for ballot question to block consumer-owned utility
Central Maine Power lineworkers. | From the New England Clean Energy Connect Facebook page. A political group affiliated with Central Maine Power has submitted petitions to place a referendum on the November 2023 ballot that aims to thwart another ballot initiative to replace Maine’s unpopular investor-owned utilities with a nonprofit power company.
Law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities praised by advocates
A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making. Advocates praised the passage and signing of the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act, introduced with bipartisan sponsors as House Bill 281. The bill...
County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule
The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle
A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all...
West Virginia officials propose sending public funds to largely unregulated microschools via Hope Scholarship
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. With the effects of West Virginia’s Hope scholarship in its first year, and its impact on public school funding yet to...
Gov. Laura Kelly launching second term poised to balance centrist philosophy of governing
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly enters a second term in office Monday committed to a centrist philosophy of governing capable of irritating Republicans and at times frustrating Democrats. “I have always been middle of the road,” the Democratic governor said. “One, because that’s how I think and I recognize...
Missouri marijuana companies can now deduct business expenses on state income taxes
Missouri voters signed off on recreational marijuana on Nov. 8, 2022, with 53% in support (Getty Images). Marijuana companies will be able to deduct business expenses on their state taxes for the first time this year, a Missouri Department of Revenue spokeswoman confirmed to The Independent. Missourians voted to legalize...
Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership
Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
Legislature needs to follow energy-efficient building recommendations
Energy-efficient construction is more climate friendly, more comfortable and cheaper to own over the long run. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In the last couple of years, Oregon experienced unprecedented and extreme heat waves and wildfires, resulting from climate change. During these events, those fortunate enough to have comfortable homes and workplaces can go inside to escape the heat and smoke.
