Milford, CT

WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn

One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Thief filmed stealing package from East Haven home, police say

EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
WESTBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police

MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
MILFORD, CT
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY

