EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO