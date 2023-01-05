Read full article on original website
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
School employee accused of calling in bomb threat at a school in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A school employee has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to the school where she works in North Haven. Police said on Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., the department was contacted by a caller who claimed her daughter was afraid to go to school due to a […]
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Eyewitness News
Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
trumbulltimes.com
Street value of recently seized fentanyl in Greenwich in $50,000 range, police say
GREENWICH — The intended meet-up for a drug deal involving a large amount of fentanyl late last week was a parking lot in the rear of the Riverside Shopping Center, according to Greenwich police, and some $50,000 of street drugs were due to be sold. When the 2002 Audi...
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn
One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
darientimes.com
Thief filmed stealing package from East Haven home, police say
EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.
Police arrest man after pursuit along I-95 ends in Milford
East Haven police say the suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries.
Bridgeport man hit on head with hammer after refusing to give money: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit on the head with a hammer for refusing to give money in Bridgeport. On Thursday, a man was transported to BPT Hospital for a severe head injury. The man was alert and told police that an unknown party approached him […]
darientimes.com
Suspected Walmart thieves threatened to shoot security guard in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they're looking for two suspected thieves who threatened to shoot a security worker Thursday at Walmart. East Windsor police also on the lookout for the getaway car, a dark red Honda Civic. The theft happened early Thursday evening at the Walmart Supercenter, 44 Prospect...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen set to face sentencing next month in connection with fatal crash
NEW BRITAIN -- A young city man is expected to face sentencing early next month in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 18, remains held on $600,000 bond while he awaits sentencing. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 2, following an appearance on Thursday.
Milford police: New Haven man drove into cruisers while trying to escape drug arrest
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old New Haven man drove into two police cruisers Tuesday while trying to escape a drug arrest, according to Milford police. Milford police were conducting a security check at the Super 8 Motel on Boston Post Road when they saw an idling Ford Mustang with plates that had belonged to […]
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
darientimes.com
Police: Man who killed West Haven barber arrested after 'lengthy standoff' in Waterbury
WEST HAVEN — A second man has been charged in the December 2021 fatal shooting of West Haven barber Carlos Gore Jr., according to police. Jarod Levi Brown, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday at a Waterbury home following a "lengthy standoff," West Haven Police Sgt. Patrick Buturla said.
