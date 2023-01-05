Read full article on original website
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington City Paper
Good Taste: Maydan Alums Dish Up Killer Kebabs, Herby Falafel, and Fiery Fries at Yasmine
A new kebab and falafel joint has blossomed in Union Market. Chefs Chris Morgan and Gerald Addison and general manager Said Haddad lead Yasmine. They forged a friendship at Maydan, where they worked for two years, leaving shortly after the captivating modern Middle Eastern restaurant received a Michelin star. This new venture is a collaboration with business partner Ben Farahani, with whom Morgan works on Soul Rebel in Jupiter, Florida, a “South Block meets Sweetgreen” concept he hopes to bring to the D.C. area. Morgan and Addison have a bevy of other local projects, including Bammy’s and Grazie Nonna.
mocoshow.com
Kung Fu Tea Has Opened in Olney
In November 2021 we let you know that Kung Fu Tea signed on to take over the location that’s as recently home to Yogi Berry, next to Starbucks in the same shopping center as Cava Mezze, CVS, and Cafe Rio at 3128 Olney Sandy Spring Road. After a few delays, the bubble tea spot is now open.
hyattsvillewire.com
Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park Plans Grand Opening on Jan. 10
After holding a soft-launch today, Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park will officially open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Located at 6208 Rhode Island Ave. next to the former home of Banana Blossom Bistro, the full-service organic bakery will sell everything from sourdough bread to muffaleta sandwiches, oatmeal date and chocolate chip walnut cookies, and a selection of pastries, including savory options like pissaladiere.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Washington City Paper
Local Poet and Translator Yvette Neisser Talks Transformation and Community
Out of town, gravity is reversed. I’m not making this up. Yvette Neisser is an award-winning poet and translator in the DMV. A fixture in the local literary scene since 2000, she is an organizer, a writer and in addition to writing and translating a variety of poetry collections, Neisser is also the founder of the DC-Area Literary Translators Network, a group that meets monthly for readings, workshops, lectures, and conferences.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Launches Rolling Raptor “EduKitchen” Food Truck
“The Rolling Raptor creates an unprecedented opportunity for students to gain real-life entrepreneurial experiences throughout their studies at Montgomery College,” said Jana Anderson, Hospitality Management Program coordinator and associate professor at Montgomery College. “The mobile food lab allows students to bring the products and business ventures they develop in the classroom to actual customers in real-life settings. It also creates an opportunity for the Hospitality Management Program to partner with local businesses such as True Respite Brewing Company in securing locations for the Rolling Raptor.”
3 people stabbed at downtown Silver Spring McDonald's
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three men inside a McDonald's were all stabbed around breakfast time in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. The crime took place at the corner of Colesville Road and 2nd Avenue just before 7 a.m., authorities said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department arrived at the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
mocoshow.com
18-Year-Old College Student from Germantown Wins $30,000 Playing Christmas Scratch-off
An 18-year-old Germantown woman is $30,000 richer after winning big on a scratch-off ticket she received from her parents at Christmas. The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers located at 18066 Mateny Road in Germantown. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: An 18-year-old Germantown woman came to Maryland Lottery headquarters with her parents in tow, eager to share her exciting experience. The Lottery novice won big the first time she played a scratch-off and was claiming a $30,000 top prize on the Peppermint Payout game.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
fox5dc.com
DC becoming nationwide destination for flag football
D.C. could become a major destination for an unlikely sport! The District is home to nationally ranked flag football players, who are gearing up for the flag football pro bowl in a few weeks. FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall caught up with them to talk about the game.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
Inside Nova
For sale: Cold-war era house in D.C. embraces 1960's design
Built the same year the Soviet Union detonated the world’s largest atomic bomb, a four-bedroom, mid-century modern home for sale in Northwest Washington (price tag $2.2 million) seems frozen in 1961. Take a look.
rockvillenights.com
Jolly Yolly Kids under construction at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is now under construction at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. An indoor gym, playground and learning center for children, Jolly Yolly can also host birthday parties. It is one of the few tenants that gets to design an exterior storefront at the mall. Look for Jolly Yolly on Level 1 next to The Cheesecake Factory, in the Old Navy wing.
mocoshow.com
Bath & Body Works in Lakeforest Postpones Closing Date
The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg was scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, but that has been pushed back according to associates at the store. The new closing date is currently not available, but staff wanted customers to know that there are not any closing sales at the store at the moment. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
Detroit News
Dying can be a taboo topic. Enter the death doula
Washington — A group of people gathered at Congressional Cemetery in D.C. on Saturday morning for an unusual reason: to practice dying. One by one, participants reclined on a makeshift bed, as Threshold Choir — a local singing group that comforts people near the end of life — serenaded them.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
