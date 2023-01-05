Read full article on original website
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare announces solo album 7s, tour dates
Avey Tare, the solo project of Animal Collective’s Dave Portner, has announced details of a new album. 7s will be released on February 17 with videos for two songs from the album, "The Musical" and "Hey Bog," streaming now. Scroll down to watch now. 7s is the fourth Avey...
U.S. Girls announce new album, tour dates, share “Futures Bet”
U.S. Girls, the solo project of prolific artist Meg Remy, will release new album Bless This Mess on February 24. News of the eighth U.S. Girls album arrives alongside details of a headline North American tour and a video for new song "Futures Bet." In a press release Bless This...
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Ghostface Killah announces new album exclusive to the Stem Player
Ghostface Killah is teaming up with Kano Computing, the company behind the Stem Player, for a new project. The legendary Wu-Tang rapper will release new music and video content exclusively through the device, a circular pod that allows users to isolate the elements of songs as they play and add additional effects. Kanye West most famously used the device to release his most recent album Donda 2.
Song You Need: The post-shoegaze explosion of Asian Glow’s “Dorothee Thines”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Asian Glow first came to my attention with Paraglow, their mammoth split EP with fellow South Korean post-shoegaze act Parannoul. Both acts bristle with a passion that swears off any hint of drowsiness, but where Parannoul utilizes ear-rending distortion, Asian Glow favors math-rock elegance. "Dorothee Thines," a new song released by Asian Glow on New Year's Day, goes all in on what makes their music special and shoots it in the heart with a needle of pure adrenaline.
Jai Paul is playing his first-ever live show at Coachella 2023
Today’s announcement of the Coachella 2023 lineup came with some fairly stunning news: Jai Paul will be performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for both weekends of the long-running festival, once on April 16 and again on April 23. The performance will be the elusive electronic producer’s first public performance ever.
Neutral Milk Hotel announce career-spanning box set
In collaboration with Merge Records, Jeff Mangum has announced the definitive, career-spanning box set comprising the full breadth of Neutral Milk Hotel’s recorded music. The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, due out February 24, will include deluxe reissues of the bands two studio albums — On Avery Island (1996) and In the Aeroplane Over the Sea (1997) — as well as a picture-disc concert record recorded during a 1997 show in Athens, Georgia (Live at Jittery Joe’s), eight acoustic recordings compiled on one disc as Ferris Wheel On Fire, an expanded edition of NMH’s 1995 debut EP Everything Is, two seven-inch A/B-side singles — “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” and “You’ve Passed” / “Where You’ll Find Me Now” — and the first official release of “Little Birds,” penned by Mangum in 1998 in honor of the death of a friend and played live on a few select occasions since. That song’s original 1998 demo and a live version from the same year are out today with the collection’s announcement. A 2014 live version will be featured in the physical box set, which will also include two 24’’ X 24’’ fold-out posters.
Song You Need: Wizz Havinn’s unphased on “C Class”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The ebb-and-flow of regional rap scenes is to be expected, but trying to keep up with the current wave of Florida rap can feel overwhelming considering everything going on. It’s a gumbo of sounds—melodic pain rap, Michigan, No Limit, drill—filtered through the get-money raps, hustling schemes, and colorful imaginations of rappers across the Sunshine State. Even if you couldn’t see the gold teeth, you’d know exactly where they’re from.
Song You Need: “Dogwood” is Nicole Dollanganger seeking help from above
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nicole Dollanganger's new album Married In Mount Airy is a world in which gloomy situations melt into eerily affecting melodies. The Canadian artist's first full-length in five years marries stripped-back pianos and bare arrangements with confessional lyrics about bad men, troubled relationships, wasted dreams,and even a bloody summer BBQ. There's a beauty amid the bleak gothic folk, however, with Dollanganger's painterly lyrics creating deft imagery from some of life's darkest moments.
Song You Need: Oozing Wound explode with noise-rock nihilism on “Hypnic Jerk”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. You would think that a band that calls themselves Oozing Wound wouldn't be a particularly subtle group. It's true that the Chicago three-piece is a walking, breathing bile duct, spewing resentment and misanthropy with the abandon of a Godzilla villain. But the overall package is taut in its fusion of heavy guitar-based genres and spins its steely threads into an exciting new texture.
Young Fathers share new single “Rice”
Young Fathers continue to keep us on our toes with "Rice," the latest single from the U.K. trio's upcoming album Heavy Heavy. First, we got "Geronimo," a trip-hoppy Song You Need, followed by the explosively cathartic "Tell Somebody" and the bruising "I Saw." "Rice," on the other hand, is blown out Obeah folk in the style of the immensely underrated Exuma, and it just might be my favorite track from the new record yet. Stream it below.
03 Greedo drops Free 03 mixtape
03 Greedo’s long-anticipated Free 03 mixtape is finally here. Greedo, who has been in Texas state prison since his 2018 conviction on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges, has continued to release music during his incarceration and has claimed to have a vault of more than 3,000 tracks ready to go. But the new tape is his first album-length release since 2020’s Load It Up, a collaboration with RonRonTheProducer.
Burna Boy and Wizkid to headline Afro Nation Miami 2023
Afro Nation, an annual celebration of music from across the African diaspora, is heading to the United States for the first time ever this year. On May 27-28, the Loan Depot Park in Miami will host Afro Nation's debut festival in the United States with headliners Burna Boy and Wizkid.
