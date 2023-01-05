In collaboration with Merge Records, Jeff Mangum has announced the definitive, career-spanning box set comprising the full breadth of Neutral Milk Hotel’s recorded music. The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, due out February 24, will include deluxe reissues of the bands two studio albums — On Avery Island (1996) and In the Aeroplane Over the Sea (1997) — as well as a picture-disc concert record recorded during a 1997 show in Athens, Georgia (Live at Jittery Joe’s), eight acoustic recordings compiled on one disc as Ferris Wheel On Fire, an expanded edition of NMH’s 1995 debut EP Everything Is, two seven-inch A/B-side singles — “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” and “You’ve Passed” / “Where You’ll Find Me Now” — and the first official release of “Little Birds,” penned by Mangum in 1998 in honor of the death of a friend and played live on a few select occasions since. That song’s original 1998 demo and a live version from the same year are out today with the collection’s announcement. A 2014 live version will be featured in the physical box set, which will also include two 24’’ X 24’’ fold-out posters.

