publicradioeast.org
COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina
The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
publicradioeast.org
New behavioral health resources offered to NC schools at no cost
The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services (NCDHHS) launched a free service for schools across the state to address behavioral health needs. To receive the service, schools must be enrolled in StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 Program, which offers free COVID-19 testing to schools. Since the start of the pandemic, 70%...
publicradioeast.org
Human Trafficking Awareness Month: NC Ranked in top 15 nationwide
Governor Roy Cooper declared January Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month yesterday, and many cities, counties and nonprofit organizations are raising awareness through community information sessions and trainings. Last year, 922 calls were placed to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, ranking North Carolina 12th nationwide. Of those 922 calls, 223...
