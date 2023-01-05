Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Contestant Gets Sent Home For Her Behavior at a Cocktail Party, Reality Steve Says
'The Bachelor' Season 27 is set to premiere January 23, 2023, and spoilers are already coming out, and 1 from Reality Steve reveals a contestant gets sent home for her behavior at a cocktail party.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Serene Has Left Teaching Since Moving in With Brandon
Serene Russell left teaching when she starred on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and since moving in with Brandon Jones, she's focused on a completely new career path.
Watch: 'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
Zach Shallcross will choose from 30 bachelorettes to find one to give his final rose to. He says he hopes to find his true love on the popular ABC reality show "The Bachelor."
What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"
Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23. What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette." Why it matters: We love...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
‘Sister Wives’ Sleuths Uncover Shocking Reason the Browns Fled Utah, and It Had Nothing to Do With Being Arrested
'Sister Wives' sleuths uncover shocking reason the Browns fled Utah and it had nothing do with being arrested.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Have Turned Their Apartment Into a Home: Photos
Home goals! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Gladstone) and Alexei Brovarnik have turned their apartment into a home for their family of five. Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with their three kids. After tying the knot in 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Then in August 2021, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik. Ariel Raya Brovarnik was later born in September 2022.
Bachelor’s Seinne Fleming Marries Doug Fillmore in Intimate Ceremony in Anguilla: Photos
Officially Mr. and Mrs.! Bachelor alum Seinne Fleming married longtime love Doug Fillmore in Belmond Cap Juluca, Anguilla. “After months of debating a variety of wedding options from big to small, we finally made the decision to have an intimate beach ceremony with just the two of us!” the pair exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, […]
bravotv.com
Paige DeSorbo Is Making Some “Sick” Changes to Craig Conover’s Charleston House
As you can see in the video above, Craig Conover recently renovated every inch of his home, making some very impressive improvements along the way. However, the Southern Charm cast member’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, felt there was one room in particular that was still in need of a major change.
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Entertainment Weekly
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 0